3 teens, 16-18, arrested for allegedly stealing lorry from Marsiling car park

The police arrested three teenagers, aged 16 to 18, for their suspected involvement in a case of theft of a motor vehicle.

The police received a report on Nov. 30 at 5:20pm from a victim that his lorry parked at the open space car park along Marsiling Crescent was purportedly stolen.

The lorry’s key was allegedly left in the vehicle which was left unlocked.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the trio and arrested them after conducting ground enquires and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The stolen lorry was subsequently recovered.

Two of the teenagers, aged 17 and 18, were charged in court on Dec. 2 with the offence of theft of a motor vehicle.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, and a fine.

Investigations against the 16-year-old teenager are ongoing.

