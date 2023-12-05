Back

Teck Hin Fishball Noodle at Bukit Timah to close after 45 years due to rising costs

The stall may re-open somewhere else soon.

Winnie Li | December 05, 2023, 02:41 PM

Teck Hin Fishball Noodle at Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre will be closing down on Dec. 6 after the owners were unable to make enough profits to cover costs due to a decrease in footfall and rising inflation.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the owners, Chen Huoyan, 74, and Wang Yafu, 69 – both names transliteration from Mandarin – revealed that they initially wanted to close down the stall on Dec. 3.

However, they decided to extend their operations for another three days to Wednesday at the request of patrons.

A stall with 45 years of history

Founded by Chen in 1978, Teck Hin Fishball Noodle has been operating for 45 years.

Three-and-a-half years ago, the stall moved to Bukit Timah from its previous location at a coffee shop next to Clementi Bus Interchange.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the stall's business wasn't severely affected, said the owners.

Business dropped recently

However, approximately four to five months ago, the couple noticed that their business had dropped more than 30 per cent, making it difficult to cover the costs.

According to Chen, he and his wife had to fork out more than S$4,000 every month for their stall, after inflation caused "a significant jump" in operating costs, such as the increase in the price of ingredients.

Wang further added that it is difficult for the stall to even earn back the costs of gas and transportation, and the couple had to tap on their savings for their living expenses.

Nevertheless, Chen said he did not want to increase the price of his offerings because he wanted to retain his customers.

A small bowl of noodles costs S$4, while a large bowl is priced at S$5.

Closure at Bukit Timah not the end of stall

However, the stall's upcoming closure at Bukit Timah is not necessarily the end of Teck Hin Fishball Noodle.

Chen shared that while being a fishball noodle hawker is tough, he believed his good health would allow him to continue working as one for a few more years.

As such, he is planning to find a new location and open a new stall.

Chen said he didn't have many requirements for the new location as long as it attracts decent footfall, and the couple can earn some living expenses every month after deducting costs.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the stall in Bukit Timah on Dec. 3, a female diner said she had asked for Chen's contact number upon becoming aware of the stall's upcoming closure.

"This way, I will be able to know where the couple will be moving to next. No matter how remote their new stall will be, I will make sure to patronise again," she added.

