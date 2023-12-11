Woman, 76, dies after taxi turning right allegedly hit her at Pasir Ris junction

A 76-year-old woman died after being involved in a car accident in Pasir Ris.

The incident took place at 7:55pm on Dec. 10, at the junction of Pasir Ris Rise and Pasir Ris Drive 3.

The elderly woman was believed to have been crossing the road when she was hit by a taxi turning right, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

A person who passed by the scene after the accident occurred told Lianhe Zaobao: "An elderly lady fell in front of the taxi and was unconscious. I didn't see any blood at the scene but there were more than five emergency personnel giving first aid to the injured."

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Rise and Pasir Ris Drive 3, after which a person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

In a statement to Zaobao, the police said the woman was conveyed unconscious to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

A 58-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving resulting in death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for ComfortDelGro told Mothership: "We are deeply saddened that this has happened and have reached out to the deceased’s next of kin to convey our condolences and to assist them during this extremely difficult period. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in their investigations."

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao