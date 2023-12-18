Taxi drives off from 313@somerset drop-off point with door open, man & child fall to the ground

A taxi was seen driving off from the 313@somerset drop-off point even before all of the vehicle's passengers had completely alighted and with one of its doors still open.

As a result, a man and a young child fell to the ground.

The incident on Dec. 17 just before noon was caught on video by a dashcam in a vehicle waiting behind the taxi.

What happened

As seen in the clip, three adults — two women and a man — alighted from the taxi via the three passenger doors.

The boot was also opened to remove a stroller stored inside.

As soon as the woman closed the boot, the taxi started moving forward.

At that time, the man was seen standing beside the left rear passenger door, which was open.

He was apparently closing the zipper on his sling bag.

The moment the taxi started moving forward, he reached into the rear passenger seat and appeared to retrieve a person or item.

The man was then seen carrying a toddler out of the moving taxi before both of them stumbled to the ground.

The taxi then braked and stopped.

The two women who had already alighted ran towards the man and child on the ground.

When the child was lifted off the ground, she appeared to be crying.

The man then picked himself up, dusted off his bermuda shorts, and pointed at the taxi driver, before walking off.

The taxi then left the pick-up point.

At no point did the taxi driver alight from the vehicle to assist the passengers.

ComfortDelGro response

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson said in response to Mothership's queries: "We are currently investigating the incident."

"In the meantime, we have reached out to the passengers to offer our assistance and reminded our cabbies to be aware of their surroundings before moving off."

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante