Back

Taxi drives off from 313@somerset drop-off point with door open, man & child fall to the ground

ComfortDelGro is investigating.

Belmont Lay | December 18, 2023, 04:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A taxi was seen driving off from the 313@somerset drop-off point even before all of the vehicle's passengers had completely alighted and with one of its doors still open.

As a result, a man and a young child fell to the ground.

The incident on Dec. 17 just before noon was caught on video by a dashcam in a vehicle waiting behind the taxi.

What happened

As seen in the clip, three adults — two women and a man — alighted from the taxi via the three passenger doors.

The boot was also opened to remove a stroller stored inside.

As soon as the woman closed the boot, the taxi started moving forward.

At that time, the man was seen standing beside the left rear passenger door, which was open.

He was apparently closing the zipper on his sling bag.

The moment the taxi started moving forward, he reached into the rear passenger seat and appeared to retrieve a person or item.

The man was then seen carrying a toddler out of the moving taxi before both of them stumbled to the ground.

The taxi then braked and stopped.

The two women who had already alighted ran towards the man and child on the ground.

When the child was lifted off the ground, she appeared to be crying.

The man then picked himself up, dusted off his bermuda shorts, and pointed at the taxi driver, before walking off.

The taxi then left the pick-up point.

At no point did the taxi driver alight from the vehicle to assist the passengers.

ComfortDelGro response

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson said in response to Mothership's queries: "We are currently investigating the incident."

"In the meantime, we have reached out to the passengers to offer our assistance and reminded our cabbies to be aware of their surroundings before moving off."

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante

S'pore Airlines non-stop flights to London’s Gatwick Airport to start in June 2024

Non-stop all the way to London.

December 18, 2023, 07:22 PM

Popular tourist spot 'Elephant Trunk Rock' in Taiwan loses its 'trunk'

Nature maketh, nature taketh.

December 18, 2023, 07:14 PM

3 women arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at Jurong East massage parlours

The police stepped in.

December 18, 2023, 06:25 PM

S’porean left banking to become prison officer, guides inmates to becoming better members of society

Captain of Lives, indeed.

December 18, 2023, 05:48 PM

Man charged for allegedly stealing S$31,000 from 3 passengers on S'pore-bound Scoot flight

He allegedly stole money in three different currencies.

December 18, 2023, 05:22 PM

Man, 57, jailed for injuring couple in Yishun while riding past them drunk on e-scooter

He accelerated to flee the scene upon being discovered by a group of teenagers.

December 18, 2023, 04:56 PM

New variant of luggage scam impersonating Changi Airport appears after S'pore police warns public about SIA version

The scam entices users with 'unattended luggage' that were being sold for prices as low as S$2.

December 18, 2023, 04:48 PM

SBS Transit setting up 'bike village' with cycling amenities, food at Punggol MRT Station in 2024

Good news for cyclists.

December 18, 2023, 04:37 PM

Sheikh Nawaf, Emir of Kuwait, dies at 86, President Tharman sends condolence letter

Kuwait’s emir passed away on Dec. 16 at the age of 86.

December 18, 2023, 04:31 PM

Receptionist, 36 & employer, 51, charged for allowing sex workers operate in Beach Road hotel

The receptionist allegedly took commission from sex workers.

December 18, 2023, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.