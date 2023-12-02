Back

Tangs Market business unaffected after rat fell & landed on food tray: Vendor

The food court reopened on Dec. 1 after a 3-day cleaning and sanitisation exercise.

Winnie Li | December 02, 2023, 02:38 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Despite a rat falling from the ceiling and landing on a diner's food tray on Nov. 25, business at Tangs Market food court apparently remained unaffected after it reopened on Dec. 1 morning, following three days of cleaning.

Located at the basement of Tang Plaza in Orchard Road, the food court underwent cleaning and sanitisation from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 due to the rat incident.

In a joint statement issued by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA), NEA said enforcement action will be taken against Tangs Market's building management for rat infestation in the ceiling areas.

SFA will also be taking enforcement action against five food shops found with hygiene lapses.

Tangs Market is a food court brand under the Fei Siong Group.

Affected diner a pregnant woman

According to Shin Min Daily News, the rat fell on the tray of a pregnant woman.

As she was concerned about her unborn child, she visited the emergency department and gynaecologists to ensure she was not infected with leptospirosis, a disease caused by bacteria in the urine of infected animals.

Rodents are one of the most common sources of leptospirosis, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Other diners appear unbothered

However, other diners are seemingly unbothered by the rat incident.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the food court on Friday morning, a female diner said she didn't dare to visit Tangs Market initially.

However, after she saw that its staff had conducted cleaning work, she believed similar incidents would not happen again.

The diner said she decided she would not purposely avoid the food court.

Some patrons remained concerned

Nevertheless, the rat incident still left a lingering feat amongst some patrons.

A male diner told Shin Min that he would occasionally patronise Tangs Market because he works nearby.

However, he would be buying takeaways of his food for a while before dining in again.

Similarly, another female diner said that while she would dine in at the food court, she would check whether there was a hole in the ceiling above her so that she could avoid having a rat falling onto her tray.

Business not affected: Vendor

A vendor, who sells chicken rice at his stall, shared that the authorities had reminded them to do their cleaning work thoroughly every evening after the rat incident.

The vendor also revealed that the officers had come over to the food court to conduct checks at around 9am on Dec. 1 and kept urging stall operators to pay attention to hygiene.

"This was the first time I witnessed [a rat falling from the ceiling], but our business wasn't affected," he added.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

S'pore invited to participate in 2024 G20 in Brazil

Singapore is not a member of the G20, but has been invited to participate in 12 of the past 13 years.

December 02, 2023, 02:19 PM

Fan Bingbing wants to visit S'pore Flyer, says she's a homebody who only loves acting & taking care of her skin

Queen.

December 02, 2023, 01:55 PM

Firsthand: After 7 years of trying, this S'porean couple finally got pregnant — with triplets

The trio was born on October 6, 2023.

December 02, 2023, 01:22 PM

PM Lee Hsien Loong & Vivian Balakrishnan write condolence letters to Henry Kissinger's wife

Both Singapore leaders said they had benefited greatly from Kissinger's counsel.

December 02, 2023, 12:39 PM

S'pore weather: 1st half of Dec. 2023 will be rainy

Looks like cold November rain is going to last.

December 02, 2023, 11:56 AM

Foreigners entering M'sia must submit digital arrival card from Dec. 1, 2023

Fill in your details 3 days prior to arrival date.

December 02, 2023, 11:22 AM

Abandoned motorcycle found on PIE, rider later discovered dead in the bushes of divider

A SCDF paramedic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

December 02, 2023, 02:43 AM

Ticketmaster glitch allowed users to access other people's accounts & private info while buying Yoasobi's S'pore concert tickets

They could also see other people's personal information such as names, email addresses, and ticket orders.

December 01, 2023, 06:43 PM

Filipino American woman, 79, fulfils dream of visiting all 193 UN-member countries in the world

“Don’t be afraid, just go," she advised prospective travellers.

December 01, 2023, 05:41 PM

Teen, 18, jailed 16 years for homicide of River Valley High schoolmate

There is no precedent in Singapore's history to this case.

December 01, 2023, 04:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.