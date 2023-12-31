Back

Vacated Tanglin Halt HDB block vandalised with paint & handprints on lift walls

The area is still considered public property.

Ruth Chai | December 31, 2023, 12:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A vacated HDB block of flats at Tanglin Halt was found allegedly vandalised.

Graffiti was sprayed on pillars, red and yellow paint was splattered in an operational lift, and a unit's windows were shattered, with glass fragments strewn on the ground.

The vandals had also dipped their hands in red paint, and plastered their handprints onto the lift walls.

A video uploaded to Instagram and Facebook showed the aftermath of the alleged vandalism at Block 40 Tanglin Halt Road — at night, no less.

One unit with a broken window appeared to be on the ground floor.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiagong_sg.backup (@tiagong_sg.backup)

The caption cheekily read: "Singapore also has its own Picasso".

Block in bad shape

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the scene, they noted that the fauna was overgrown, and the windows to many units were broken.

Most of the elevators in the estate were reportedly no longer functioning, but the one at Block 40 was still working.

The odour of paint was apparently evident once the lift doors opened.

Black, red and yellow paint was splashed on the elevator walls.

Photo via Tiagong/Facebook

"Fake blood :)" was written in silver marker, and black paint was splattered on the ground of the lift.

Photo via Tiagong/Facebook

Graffiti markings were also observed on pillars and along corridors.

Photo via Shin Min

Speaking to Shin Min, Lee, an employee who works nearby, said there could be residents still residing in the HDB flat, hence the operational elevator.

"I've seen some residents out and about. If there is no one staying anymore, the stairs will be boarded up too," he said.

However, despite visiting twice, reporters could not find any residents left.

Another person who worked nearby said they had seen children trying to break into the vacant units, but were stopped due to safety concerns.

A month earlier, a couple was also seen trying to break into a unit.

In addition, some people would also steal fire extinguishes and break windows.

The person speculated that such acts were usually done at night.

Tanglin Halt

Tanglin Halt, located in Queenstown, was previously identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) in 2014.

A total of 31 blocks will be demolished to make way for up to 5,500 public housing flats that will be built as part of redevelopment plans for Tanglin Halt.

As a result, residents have moved out of the area, leaving the blocks vacant.

In an interview with Shin Min, a criminal lawyer said that even though the area is set to be demolished, the premises still constitute as public property.

Graffiti and vandalism is considered damage to public property and a criminal offence.

The offence of vandalism carries a punishment with an imprisonment term of up to three years, caning of up to eight strokes, and a fine of up to S$2,000.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Tiagong/Facebook

New year, new bed: Four Star running up to 88% off CNY warehouse sale from Jan. 3-7, 2024

Four Star also absorbs GST on all purchases.

December 31, 2023, 11:58 AM

Rodent in Boon Lay hangs on to moving car for dear life

But falls off after the driver hit the brakes.

December 31, 2023, 10:31 AM

Firsthand: My boyfriend of 11 years finally proposed. I'm glad I waited.

"After all, it is not our marriage. It's the two of you, so it's about what you two want."

December 31, 2023, 08:27 AM

Reminder: S'pore households to receive S$500 CDC vouchers each from Jan. 3, 2024

You can also donate your 2023 balance to charity.

December 31, 2023, 08:08 AM

WP continues to 'work hard & make impact' on policies for S'poreans in 2024: Pritam Singh

Singh reflected upon certain policy changes that were announced in 2023.

December 30, 2023, 06:54 PM

TikToker Simonboy opens funeral parlour with 2 other co-founders

Khung said he will need to mentally prepare himself to witness death on a daily basis.

December 30, 2023, 06:46 PM

Woman urgently seeks liver donor for husband suffering from liver failure & in coma at SGH

An urgent appeal for help.

December 30, 2023, 06:34 PM

McDonald's M'sia sues Israel boycott movement for S$1.73 million in damages

It claimed that the chain has suffered a loss of profit and job cuts, among other damages.

December 30, 2023, 05:29 PM

Firsthand: I quit my job in S'pore to work on a farm in New Zealand & I have no regrets

"It's a very special experience."

December 30, 2023, 04:12 PM

S'pore scammer pretends to be 'bro', tries to trick target to PayNow S$4,800

When someone calls you bro, something's up.

December 30, 2023, 03:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.