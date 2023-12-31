Vacated Tanglin Halt HDB block vandalised with paint & handprints on lift walls

A vacated HDB block of flats at Tanglin Halt was found allegedly vandalised.

Graffiti was sprayed on pillars, red and yellow paint was splattered in an operational lift, and a unit's windows were shattered, with glass fragments strewn on the ground.

The vandals had also dipped their hands in red paint, and plastered their handprints onto the lift walls.

A video uploaded to Instagram and Facebook showed the aftermath of the alleged vandalism at Block 40 Tanglin Halt Road — at night, no less.

One unit with a broken window appeared to be on the ground floor.

The caption cheekily read: "Singapore also has its own Picasso".

Block in bad shape

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the scene, they noted that the fauna was overgrown, and the windows to many units were broken.

Most of the elevators in the estate were reportedly no longer functioning, but the one at Block 40 was still working.

The odour of paint was apparently evident once the lift doors opened.

Black, red and yellow paint was splashed on the elevator walls.

"Fake blood :)" was written in silver marker, and black paint was splattered on the ground of the lift.

Graffiti markings were also observed on pillars and along corridors.

Speaking to Shin Min, Lee, an employee who works nearby, said there could be residents still residing in the HDB flat, hence the operational elevator.

"I've seen some residents out and about. If there is no one staying anymore, the stairs will be boarded up too," he said.

However, despite visiting twice, reporters could not find any residents left.

Another person who worked nearby said they had seen children trying to break into the vacant units, but were stopped due to safety concerns.

A month earlier, a couple was also seen trying to break into a unit.

In addition, some people would also steal fire extinguishes and break windows.

The person speculated that such acts were usually done at night.

Tanglin Halt

Tanglin Halt, located in Queenstown, was previously identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) in 2014.

A total of 31 blocks will be demolished to make way for up to 5,500 public housing flats that will be built as part of redevelopment plans for Tanglin Halt.

As a result, residents have moved out of the area, leaving the blocks vacant.

In an interview with Shin Min, a criminal lawyer said that even though the area is set to be demolished, the premises still constitute as public property.

Graffiti and vandalism is considered damage to public property and a criminal offence.

The offence of vandalism carries a punishment with an imprisonment term of up to three years, caning of up to eight strokes, and a fine of up to S$2,000.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Tiagong/Facebook