Back

Popular tourist spot 'Elephant Trunk Rock' in Taiwan loses its 'trunk'

Nature maketh, nature taketh.

Gawain Pek | December 18, 2023, 07:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A popular tourist attraction in the north of Taiwan — the Shen'ao Elephant Trunk Rock — will need a new name after the sea arch which gave the geological structure its zoomorphic shape plunged into the sea on Dec. 16.

Nothing left to trumpet

Before the collapse of the sea arch, the rock formation resembled an elephant, with the arch being part of its 'trunk' reaching into the sea for water.

Gif via Taiwan Tourism Administration/YouTube.

Gif via Taiwan Tourism Administration/YouTube.

Shen'ao Elephant Trunk Rock before the sea arch's collapse. Image via New Taipei City Travel.

Shen'ao Elephant Trunk Rock before the sea arch's collapse. Image via New Taipei City Travel.

On Dec. 16, the Ruifang District Office of New Taipei City announced on Facebook that the elephant's 'trunk' had collapsed and no longer exists.

The notable sea arch collapsed into the sea at 1:55pm, the office wrote in the post.

Image via Ruifang District Office/Facebook.

Image via Ruifang District Office/Facebook.

According to Taipei Times, Ruifang District Warden Yang Sheng-min said that the tourist spot experienced strong winds and waves that afternoon.

The rock formation was also subjected to prolonged weathering and erosion.

These may have contributed to the disintegration of the sea arch.

With the collapse of the sea arch, the geological structure has lost its 'mythical look' resembling an elephant's trunk, the district office wrote in its read.

The district office also informed would-be tourists that the weather and ground around the area of the collapsed sea arch are unstable, and so the tourist spot has been closed.

Concerns for Queen's Head rock formation

Videos reporting the loss of Elephant Trunk Rock were posted to YouTube by various local media outlets after the announcement by the local district office.

In their comments sections, some users lamented the loss of the one-of-a-kind rock formation.

"What a pity"

Others marvelled at the force of nature.

"The power of nature. Very cool!"

"This is how nature is. It was formed as a work of nature, and it's collapse today is also a work of nature. This is part of its appeal too."

Some users expressed concern that another popular tourist attraction, the Queen's Head rock formation at Yehliu Geopark, will one day cease to exist as well.

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

"Work of nature. Soon, it'll be the Queen's Head."

"One day, this will happen to the Queen's Head. Someone once proposed adding a transparent acrylic windshield around the Queen's Head, but the management at Yehliu Geopark decided that it's better to leave it be and let nature do its thing."

Taipei Times noted in its report that the circumference of the base of the Queen's Head has been decreasing by one to two centimetres each year, according to Yehliu Geopark.

On Google, a search for Shen'ao Elephant Trunk Rock returns a link to the attraction's webpage by New Taipei's Tourism and Travel Department.

However, the webpage no longer exists.

How did the elephant get its trunk?

According to a 2019 YouTube video by Taiwan's Tourism Administration, the geological deposits that make up the formation dates back 15 million years.

Professor of Geosciences at National Taiwan University Xu Haode also explained in the video that Shen'ao Elephant Truck Rock is made up of sandstone.

Over millions of years, the brittle rock formation was subjected to erosion from wave action.

Bit by bit, the sandstone gave way, collapsing into the sea below, forming an arch which crept upwards.

The result is a cliff face and sea arch that curiously resembles an elephant.

Xu added that with this understanding of how the geological structure was formed, it is inevitable that over time, the entire structure will disintegrate and the sea arch will collapse.

However, he opined this will take thousand of years before it happens.

Top image via New Taipei City Travel, Ruifang District Office/Facebook

Man in Clementi confronts & films cat feeder, argues that feeding strays is illegal

The practice is not illegal, but some have concerns that irresponsible feeding might cause littering or increase the stray population.

December 19, 2023, 11:10 AM

S'pore renewable energy company investing over S$850 million to build battery plant in Japan

The company plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary as early as the first half of 2024.

December 19, 2023, 09:35 AM

Woman finds 'umbrella fishing hook' in frozen squid bought at Bukit Batok Sheng Siong

Sheng Siong apologised and refunded the customer.

December 18, 2023, 07:41 PM

S'pore Airlines non-stop flights to London’s Gatwick Airport to start in June 2024

Non-stop all the way to London.

December 18, 2023, 07:22 PM

3 women arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at Jurong East massage parlours

The police stepped in.

December 18, 2023, 06:25 PM

S’porean left banking to become prison officer, guides inmates to becoming better members of society

Captain of Lives, indeed.

December 18, 2023, 05:48 PM

Man charged for allegedly stealing S$31,000 from 3 passengers on S'pore-bound Scoot flight

He allegedly stole money in three different currencies.

December 18, 2023, 05:22 PM

Man, 57, jailed for injuring couple in Yishun while riding past them drunk on e-scooter

He accelerated to flee the scene upon being discovered by a group of teenagers.

December 18, 2023, 04:56 PM

New variant of luggage scam impersonating Changi Airport appears after S'pore police warns public about SIA version

The scam entices users with 'unattended luggage' that were being sold for prices as low as S$2.

December 18, 2023, 04:48 PM

SBS Transit setting up 'bike village' with cycling amenities, food at Punggol MRT Station in 2024

Good news for cyclists.

December 18, 2023, 04:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.