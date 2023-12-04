Back

Man, 36, jailed 8 months for stealing Apple products worth S$17,600 & perfume worth S$593

The perfumes were stolen from the Shilla Duty Free shop at Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Transit Central.

Belmont Lay | December 04, 2023, 11:40 AM

A 36-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to eight months’ jail on Dec. 1, 2023 for committing theft.

Ng Chi Chiu was convicted on three charges: One charge of theft in dwelling and two amalgamated charges of theft in dwelling.

Two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The police said in a news release that they received a report on May 12, 2023 about a series of theft from three Apple outlets between Jan. 16 and April 17 this year.

Investigations revealed that Ng had stolen multiple Apple products amounting to about S$17,660 from those outlets.

The locations of these shops and the items stolen were not disclosed.

Further investigations revealed that on March 17, the man had also stolen bottles of perfumes amounting to S$593 from the Shilla Duty Free shop located at Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Transit Central.

Ng was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged in court on Oct. 27 after extensive ground enquiries and close collaboration between Jurong Police Division and Airport Police Division.

Top photo via Google Maps

