2403: Soh Rui Yong's 1st place marathon timing comes out as 4D 2nd prize

Singaporean long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong won the National Championship at this year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2023 on Dec. 3, 2023.

He completed 42.195km in two hours, 40 minutes and 33 seconds to be the fastest local runner at the event, and walked away with a S$10,000 prize.

This was the fourth time Soh clinched the award. Soh won the National Championship Marathon for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

That wasn't all.

Soh's timing became the winning numbers that clinched the second prize in Sunday's 4D draw.

According to the Singapore Pools, the number that was drawn for the second prize was 2403.

Soh cheekily commented on his Facebook page that he could predict the future.

Top photo via Soh Rui Yong/Facebook