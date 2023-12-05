Back

S'poreans don't need to fill in & submit digital arrival card when visiting M'sia

The exemption applies to all Singapore citizens at all entry points in Malaysia.

Brenda Khoo | December 05, 2023, 07:01 PM

Singaporean citizens are exempted from filling up Malaysia's Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) when travelling to Malaysia from Jan. 1, 2024.

This was revealed by Malaysia's Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a news conference in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 5.

MDAC requirement

All foreigners going to Malaysia are required to fill out the MDAC after Dec. 1, 2023.

MDAC is intended to relax the visa application process for visitors, as the authorities can still use the MDAC for security purposes if necessary Saifuddin said, according to the Malay Mail citing Bernama.

Saifuddin said that foreigners entering Malaysia will have some "flexibility" until Dec. 31, 2023, to fill in the MDAC upon arrival at the country's checkpoints.

This is because not all visitors would know about the new scheme, he said.

However, from Jan. 1, 2024 onwards, visitors must fill out the digital card "two or three days" before arriving in Malaysia.

Exempted groups

Some groups will be exempted from filling out the MDAC. They include:

  • Singaporeans.

  • Holders of permanent Malaysian passports and Malaysian long-term passes.

  • Holders of Brunei common identification certificates (GCI) and Brunei Malaysia Frequent Traveller Facility.

  • Holders of Thai border passes.

  • Holders of Indonesian Cross-Border passes.

The relaxation and exemption of MDAC rules are granted to individuals who are "repeat travellers" at Malaysia's borders.

This will help to "ensure no congestion" at international entry points, Saifuddin said.

    Top image from Canva.

