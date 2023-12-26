S'porean man hit on head by Christmas decoration that fell from ceiling at Pavilion Mall in KL

A Singaporean man was apparently left injured after a Christmas decoration fell from the ceiling of Pavilion Mall in Kuala Lumpur on Christmas Day.

The shopper, who was identified as Julius Lee, 44, was taking a photo of his family when the incident happened on Dec. 25, according to Harian Metro and New Straits Times.

Could have hit child in stroller

Lee’s wife Aileen Tan, 39, told Sinar Daily that her husband was standing beside the merry-go-round to take a photo of their family when the decoration reportedly fell.

Malaysian media sources including New Straits Times, The Star, and China Press reported that the hanging Christmas tree fell onto the man.

Footage of the aftermath of the incident showed a fallen Christmas tree next to the victim.

However, Pavilion Mall said in a statement on Facebook that a "Christmas tree branch" fell and "made contact" with a shopper at noon on Christmas Day.

Tan told Sinar Daily that her husband suffered a bruise on his head, and the mall's management brought him to a clinic to seek medical attention.

The wife and the couple's three-year-old daughter were unscathed.

"We were shocked and would never have imagined this would happen. It happened so fast,” said Tan, according to Sinar Daily.

“Luckily my daughter was with me at that time. If she was inside the stroller, she would have been affected too. My daughter was shocked and cried when it happened,” Tan continued.

After the incident occurred, some shoppers were reportedly shocked and tried to help Lee before the mall's security arrived, according to China Press.

Tan also told New Straits Times that the family were visiting the capital of Malaysia since Dec. 20 to celebrate Christmas.

'Minor graze': Pavilion Mall

Expressing "regret" for the incident, the mall said in its statement that its medical and safety team "promptly" responded by accompanying Lee to the clinic.

The statement went on to explain that the affected shopper "had a minor graze".

According to New Straits Times, the mall's management “immediately” removed the fallen tree.

To ensure the safety of shoppers, the mall's statement added that the Christmas tree area was “immediately” cordoned off, and it would conduct a “thorough check... on all decorations”.

However, New Straits Times reported that visitors were allowed to continue taking pictures with the decoration.