S'pore woman asks for S$100 in street interview, shares that she left S$20,000 job to start a business

When probed further, the woman left her job to start her own business.

Hannah Martens | December 07, 2023, 02:13 PM

WhatsappA woman in Singapore shared in a street interview that she left her S$20,000 job to start her own business.

TikTok content creator Torres Pit uploaded a street interview with a woman he interviewed at Raffles Place.

Torres asked the woman if she could share details about her salary. She agreed, on the condition that he paid her S$100.

Earning S$20,000 at a consumer goods company

The woman opened up that she had just left her job and currently does not draw a salary.

However, she previously earned S$20,000 a month in a regional role at a consumer goods company, before she left.

When probed further, the woman said that she left her job to start her own business.

She shared it was for a "purpose".

"Do you want to die with peace, or do you want to die with the money that you can't use?" she asked, before taking the S$100.

Torres reflected that it was the best S$100 lesson he ever had.

@torrespit Why she decided to quit her 20k SGD job? Just because of?... #singapore #salary #working #exploring ♬ original sound - TorresPit

Scepticism in the comments

While some praised the woman for leaving a possibly toxic work environment, some commenters were sceptical about the woman still asking for S$100 despite previously earning a sizeable salary.

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Top photos via torrespit/TikTok

