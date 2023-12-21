Back

Former S'pore anti-vape officer, 54, charged for molest, seeking sexual bribes from suspects

He was handed 13 charges.

Amber Tay | December 21, 2023, 06:03 PM

A former investigation officer has been accused of molesting and attempting to obtain sexual favours from suspects in exchange for leniency while investigating e-cigarette offences.

Zaini Ibrahim, 54, was handed 13 charges, including corruption, insult of modesty, and outrage of modesty, on Dec. 20, 2023, CNA reported.

Was an investigation officer at WSH Experts

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau's (CPIB) statement to the media, Zaini was an investigation officer at WSH Experts, an external contractor investigating e-cigarette offences on behalf of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) since November 2021.

Zaini allegedly carried out the offences in 2022 on three women who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

On Jul. 6, 2022, Zaini allegedly attempted to obtain sexual gratification from one of the women at WSH's office in exchange for compounding her offences instead of bringing her offences to court.

Zaini also allegedly molested two women on separate occasions while recording statements from them at WSH's office between Mar. 29 and Jul. 6, 2022.

He also allegedly insulted the modesty of two women through WhatsApp messages or in person at WSH's office between Jun. 29 and Jul. 6, 2022, such as by asking one of the women for her breast size.

Requested for gag order to be extended to him & family

According to CNA, Zaini asked for a gag order for his and his family's identity.

The judge rejected his request and imposed a gag order only on the victims' identities, explaining that gag orders protect victims, not the accused.

If convicted of corruption, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

For insulting the modesty of a person, a convicted person can be jailed for up to a year and fined.

As for molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or any combination of the punishments.

As Zaini is over 50 years old, he cannot be caned.

The case has been adjourned to January 2024.

Top image via Canva

