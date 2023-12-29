Back

S'pore tour bus to KL overturns on M'sia highway, trapping 3 passengers in seats

They were rescued by local rescue department personnel with the help of other passengers.

Daniel Seow | December 29, 2023, 11:42 AM

A tour bus carrying 36 passengers travelling between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur overturned on the Malaysia North-South Highway in the wee hours of Dec. 27, 2023, resulting in three people from Singapore injured.

Bus badly damaged by accident

A reader told Mothership the accident occurred on Dec. 27 along the Sedenak Highway in Johor.

The reader also shared pictures of the bus lying on its side following the accident.

The bus appeared to be operated by Cityline Global, a Singapore-based bus operator, which offers tour packages to Malaysia.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

The bus seemed to have sustained significant damage, with shattered windscreens, panels falling off, and the front bumper caved in.

Repair crew were also on the scene, with a crane deployed to hoist the wreckage.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Bus overturned, 3 injured

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that the accident occurred around 3:54am on Dec. 27 along the Malaysia North-South Highway near Kulai, Johor.

He said three passengers were trapped in their seats at the back of the bus and were rescued by the department's personnel with the help of the other passengers.

The three trapped passengers were then sent to the hospital as two of them suffered fractures while the third sustained minor injuries.

He said all three came from Singapore — a woman in her 50s, a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man.

The other passengers are all from Singapore or China, he said.

He added that 37 people were on board, including the driver, 32 adult passengers and four children.

Malaysian police to investigate accident

The spokesperson said it was raining heavily at the time of the accident and believed the bus could have lost control and skidded before overturning.

The Kulai police department told Shin Min that other than the three injured, no other casualties were reported.

Shin Min understands that the local police will investigate whether the bus driver was speeding during the incident.

Top image courtesy of Mothership reader.

