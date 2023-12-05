4 places in S’pore to make Christmas 2023 an experience out of this world

Can you hear it?

Seriously, put down your phone for a moment, or look away from the computer screen, and listen as hard as you can.

No matter where you might be, whether in a comfy coffee shop in a Singaporean shopping mall, or hiking deep in the Bukit Timah nature reserve, the fact remains that we are less than a month away from December 25.

You will be able to hear the dulcet tones of Ms Mariah Carey borne on the evening breeze.

“Santa can you hear me? I have been so good this year…”

Yes, folks. It’s Christmas time.

Christmas time

Maybe you’re like me, and you absolutely love the end of the year season. To be honest, what’s not to like? The cool weather, the sound of raindrops on the windowpane, a quieter office with colleagues going on leave.

But I understand. Some of you don’t like the gloomy grey skies, the big crowds at public hotspots, and nothing but Mariah Carey on the airwaves. That’s understandable.

Not to worry, we have some suggestions for your consideration, if you’re looking for somewhere to have a good time and to escape Mariah’s voice (I’m kidding, there is nowhere to run).

Orchard Road

Yes, it’s clichéd, but the classics are classic for a reason.

The theme for this year’s Christmas light-up is “A child’s imagination” and there really is something about the bright lights that does make me feel like a kid again.

Maybe it’s childhood memories of visiting Orchard Road when I was a child with my mum, or maybe it’s some deep animal instinct that responds to shiny things, but I just love the sight.

Marvel at the decorations, check out the street performers, think about how one of the busiest roads in Singapore can go car-free, get a sweet treat or two and argue with a friend about whether Mariah Carey’s 2001 movie “Glitter” is the best romance ever. Because it’s Christmas.

Space Fest @ EXPO

But what if you have kids who are looking for something to do? Or what if you’re looking for something a little more ‘out of this world?’

Fortunately, Singapore EXPO has exactly what you need. Bring on Space Fest @ EXPO!

A space-themed exhibition, touted as the largest indoor space carnival in Singapore, it runs from Dec. 2 to 31, and has a wide range of activities for the whole family.

For those who want a thrill, leading carnival event company Uncle Ringo has partnered up with Singapore EXPO to bring the public over 20 rides and games.

Try out nostalgic carnival rides with a cosmic twist, like a carousel (Mercury-Go-Round), a 4m-high Ferris Wheel (Earth Observatory) and Space-themed inflatables (Uran Astro Jump).

You can even plan ahead and get a “Space Pass”, pre-loaded with credits. If you purchase online, you get a little more bang for your buck.

S$48 for S$50 worth of credits​

S$90 for S$100 worth of credits​

S$160 for S$200 worth of credits

And if you buy your space pass at the door, the first 50 daily buyers with a minimum S$50 purchase will get limited edition Space Fest merchandise, while stocks last.

If you want something a little more low key, Space Fest @ EXPO also has cool installations to capture great memories.

Feeling hungry after tiring yourself out? Another event partner, INVADE, has brought in an array of stalls, food trucks and retail booths, where you can indulge your tummy to your heart’s content. Feast on a wide variety of dishes like salad and rice bowls, pasta, burgers, pani puri and refreshing drinks.

If you just want to kick back and relax, there will also be live stage performances and music for your entertainment, for an unforgettable holiday experience that would bring a tear to the eye of former American Idol judge Mariah Carey.

Event details

Singapore EXPO Hall 6

Dec. 2 to 31

Opening Hours:

Every Monday to Thursday: 1pm to 9pm

Every Friday to Sunday: 11am to 9pm

Click here for more information.

Bukit Timah nature reserve

You thought I was kidding when I mentioned Bukit Timah? Think again.

The nature reserve is genuinely one of my favourite places in Singapore. There are trees there that are older than the country itself, it is a green lung in the heart of our concrete jungle. It provides a welcome respite from the city’s fast-paced way of life.

Lace up your best hiking shoes, grab a bottle of water and go on a hike in lush green surroundings. Put the phone away and see if you can spot a rare colugo winging its way through the trees.

Check out the NParks website before you visit for important safety updates, and be sure to update your Spotify playlist with a Mariah Carey Billboard Number 1 hit, like “Always Be My Baby”.

Nothing better than singing out loud as you hike a forest trail.

Giving back

Maybe instead of buying something for yourself, you feel like giving back to others.

After all, Christmas is not just about material things, it’s also the season of goodwill.

If you’ve got the time, consider volunteering at a charitable organisation to make a difference in someone’s Christmas this year.

Everyone knows about the red-and-white clad volunteers who ring bells for the Salvation Army, who do a lot to help the elderly and migrant workers. The staff at Food Bank Singapore is working hard to extend food security to the needy, and they could use your help.

And let’s not forget our animal friends either. The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) could always use an extra pair of hands to save a curious critter or two.

Now that truly is my only wish this year.

