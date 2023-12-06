Back

South Buona Vista Braised Duck closing for good after 55 years

A piece of my childhood going, going, gone.

Daniel Seow | December 06, 2023, 06:45 PM

The famous South Buona Vista Braised Duck is closing for good after a 55-year run.

The iconic braised duck stall, which is currently situated in Desker Road in Little India, will shutter its doors come February 2024.

This was shared by a customer in the "Hawkers United - Dabao 2020" Facebook group on Dec. 5 (Tuesday).

Mothership confirmed with the stall that their last day of operation is Feb. 7, 2024.

History of the stall

The stall's founder, one Lim Ah Too, opened the eatery in 1968 at South Buona Vista Road.

Back then, it was known as 99 Braised Duck, and Lim made his name selling the delicacy until he retired in 2013.

Lim passed on his legacy to his brother-in-law, Ang Chiap Teck, who then ran a braised duck stall at a coffeeshop along Sam Leong Road, using the same secret recipe for the dish.

Ang later moved to a standalone shop along Desker Road in 2021.

It looks to be where his story ends.

Ang's standalone shop along Desker Road. Image from Matilda Lim on Facebook.

Closing due to rising costs, age of owners

The customer, Lim, heard from a stall operator that one reason for the stall's closure was rising costs, including rental.

The other was that the age of the owners was catching up with them.

They reportedly do not have plans to relocate the stall.

Lim added that it was "a pity" and said their food would be "dearly missed".

The stall's traditional braised duck is served with sides like porridge and sambal tofu.

Image from Matilda Lim on Facebook.

Image from Matilda Lim on Facebook.

Childhood memories

I had fond memories of the famous braised duck from when I was studying in the West during secondary school.

It was so good my mum would go out of her way to South Buona Vista Road to tapao a packet.

After which, my siblings and I would eagerly tuck into the tender, thinly sliced duck slathered in its delicious herbal sauce.

Light and savoury, and a perfect teatime snack for a hungry teenager.

I'll be sad when it's gone.

South Buona Vista Road Famous Teochew Boneless Duck

Address: 81 Desker Rd, S209604

Operating hours: Open daily except Thursday, 10am-6pm

Top image from Matilda Lim / Facebook.

