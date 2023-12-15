‘Do what excites you & worry less’: S’porean grandparents share their biggest fears, regrets & lessons in life

Growing old may sound scary, but what better way to prepare yourself for life’s ups and downs than to learn from those who have traversed those paths first?

We spoke to two Singaporean grandparents, Debbie and Jeff, both 66, about some of their biggest fears, regrets and lessons in life.

Debbie is a grandma of three, while Jeff has two grandkids.

What are their biggest fears?

While being able to play with and dote on his grandson and granddaughter (aged five and two respectively) has Jeff feeling as though life has come full circle, it has brought about an awareness that time is not on his side.

“As a grandparent, life seems complete, but it also means I am getting old. The challenge moving forward is to be strong and healthy so that I may enjoy more time with my family and not be a burden,” shared Jeff.

One can imagine that being incapacitated in some way or requiring long-term care is among the top concerns of the elderly.

After all, according to the Ministry of Health, one in two healthy Singaporeans aged 65 and above could develop severe disability in their lifetime, requiring long-term care.

This is why CareShield Life - the national long-term disability insurance - exists.

Launched in 2020, the scheme is compulsory for all Singaporeans born in 1980 or later, and optional for those who are older.

Apart from the elderly, more than half of those who’ve gotten payouts from CareShield Life are below 40 years old.

Jeff, who is admittedly conscious about his own health, reads up on health-related topics and tries different approaches to live a long life.

It is also why Jeff advises young people to get their insurance policies early while they’re healthy and insurable. “Don’t wait until something happens,” he added.

Fear of losing mobility

Debbie, who retired two years ago, was made acutely aware about the perils of ageing while on a holiday in Norway last year.

There, the former part-time lecturer took a tumble which led to two muscle tears in her shoulder.

She had heard from her doctor that for some people, “recovery is not guaranteed”, and decided to just let the muscles heal on their own instead of an operation.

She is thankful that it wasn’t anything more serious, but reflected that any such accident at her age, even if it had occurred in Singapore, could have potentially serious consequences.

“What I’ve noticed is that injuries take a longer time to heal and sometimes when I fall sick it takes a much longer time to get well.”

Falling and mobility issues are among her main concerns about growing old, Debbie acknowledged.

She shared how a family member currently requires long-term care, for which Debbie is thankful that they were able to get financial help from the Agency for Integrated Care.

“It is stressful for care-givers in every aspect – emotionally, physically and financially,” she intimated.

The financial burden of caregiving can be substantial, and can range from rehabilitation costs to paying for live-in caregivers or adhoc services from caregiving service providers.

In some instances, there will also be additional costs for home modifications, so as to make it easier for persons with disabilities to move around or to facilitate caregiving.

Incidentally, at the time of our interview, Debbie’s younger brother was hospitalised due to a fall as well.

“The ageing process I guess is inevitable but I have to take it in my stride.”

To hopefully stave off the effects of ageing, Debbie has made keeping herself fit a priority ever since her retirement, heading down to the nearby fitness corner regularly to work out on her own.

What are their biggest regrets?

As they say, hindsight is often 20/20. And regrets, they’ve had a few.

Apart from wishing she hadn’t been so fearful of trying new things in her younger days and being hard on herself due to her perfectionistic tendencies, Debbie expressed regret that she did not have the foresight to prepare better for retirement in terms of her insurance plans and investments.

“I don’t have a comprehensive financial plan, so it was only when friends asked me to buy plans from them that I would buy,” said Debbie, who wished she had been more proactive in securing her financial future.

Jeff’s biggest regret is not striking out on his own and starting his education-related company earlier. He incorporated his business in 2015 at the age of 58 and is still running it.

Looking back, he wishes he had taken advantage of his youth and energy then to do more for his business, so he can spend more time with his family and grandchildren now.

At the same time, Jeff is also concerned about disability due to stroke and intends to look at plans to help alleviate any potential financial burden on himself and his dependents.

This is especially pertinent, since he has witnessed the cost required to care for his mother-in-law who is bedridden after suffering a stroke.

Jeff’s wife currently employs a maid to take care of her, which costs more than the approximate S$300 Eldershield payout which his mum-in-law gets monthly.

According to HealthHub, the basic cost to stay in a nursing home varies between S$2,000 to S$3,600 a month prior to MOH subsidy.

“Buying a plan is good if you don’t have savings to cover these costs,” said Jeff.

Perks of ageing

Both grandparents say that ageing is not all gloom and doom, however.

Being unbothered by others’ opinions is one perk of getting older, according to Debbie.

Not just that, but she added that she found herself being more forward when she’s talking to people.

Debbie admits that her life, while not career-focused, has been fulfilling, especially in her later years.

Not least because she has made it a point to follow her passion — which is “anything that has to do with the stage”.

In her 40s, she began participating in dance performances and drama productions, and currently helms a theatre group known as “Ageless Theatre”.

She also picked up the drums when she was in her 50s and now still jams regularly with her bandmates.

One advice she would give her grandchildren would be to bravely try things to find out their interest and talents, and “not be so scared to try things like me”.

To keep himself mentally agile, Jeff too, ensures that he is always learning something new. He recently found himself hooked on anime and reading sci-fi books — activities which did not interest him previously.

His advice to young people includes “doing what excites you” and “asking the right questions” instead of searching for the wrong answers.

Another piece of advice he’d give younger folk? To worry less.

“As someone once said, 95 per cent of things you worry about don’t come to pass,” he shared.

It helps that he is not one to mull over things that could have been, seeing life events as lessons to learn from and less as ones to agonise over.

Both Jeff and Debbie agree that reaching a ripe old age is only a blessing if one is still in good health and able-bodied.

“To me, good health is not only physical well-being but also spiritual and emotional health,” added Debbie.

Said Jeff: “Healthspan is definitely more important than life span. There’s no point living to age 95 if the last decade is spent bed-ridden, that would be so sad.”

