All 11 ‘Single's Inferno 3' contestants’ self intros & Instagram accounts

The third season of Netflix's "Single's Inferno" has just dropped on Dec. 12.

As of the third episode, there are a total of 11 contestants that have appeared so far.

Here's what they said in their respective self introductions, and all the Instagram accounts we could find.

All mentions are in the order of appearance.

Kim Gyuri

Joined in the hopes of finding someone who can get her heart racing

Thinks of herself as a bright person who likes to laugh

People’s first impression of her is that she’s cold, distant or shy because she’s cautious when approaching new people

Wants to find someone who makes her smile every time she sees him

Choi Hyeseon

Bright and outgoing personality, ball of sunshine, goofy

Thinks she has a nice body and good proportions

Likes masculine men

Does weight training five times a week

Guys ask for her number at the gym

Choi Minwoo

Thinks he’s into older women

Likes women who seem innocent, elegant, bright and cheerful

Thinks his physique, height and shoulders are attractive

Will do his best to win his ideal girl over if he meets her on "Single's Inferno"

Lee Jinseok

Confident of his body as he works out diligently and takes good care of himself

Most proud of his chest area

Does weight training every day, and is confident of his physical strength

People tell him he looks intimidating and indifferent

They also tell him he looks cute when he smiles because it catches them off-guard

An Minyoung

Joined in hopes of finding a guy who can make her heart race

Says she's bright and bubbly

People say she’s sweet

Confident that she can use her charms on whoever she’s interested in

Lee Gwanhee

Goes all-in in work and relationships, thinks the word “passionate” best describes him

Confident that he can get the ladies to approach him first

Thinks he’s attractive because he’s Lee Gwanhee

Promises that “Single’s Inferno 3” will be better than the previous two seasons thanks to him

Son Wonik

People say he’s an optimist and an honest person, often told he has a boyish charm

Likes to try new things and have new experiences

Goal is to find a good match in "Single's Inferno 3" to escape inferno

Yoon Habin

Thinks his charm is his eyes – he’s been told by many that he has “innocent-looking eyes”

Once he sets a goal he will not ever give up, likes to shake things up

Yoon Hajeong

People assume she’s sly, and the type to use her charm to manipulate her boyfriend

Says all the "sly stuff" disappears once she dates someone

Always has at least one man fall for her no matter where she goes

It can get tiring at times, but that’s how popular she is

Doubt there will be any other female on the show who has a prettier smile than her

Thinks everyone will be bewitched by her charm

Park Mingyu

Competitive type, will go straight for the person he likes once he finds her

Thinks his height and broad shoulders are attractive

Has had multiple nicknames revolving around his shoulders

Yoo Sieun

Been popular since she was young – both in school, and after she started working

People tell her that she’s lovely, thinks it’s because she’s expressive and has a cute personality

