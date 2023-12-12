All 11 ‘Single's Inferno 3' contestants’ self intros & Instagram accounts

The third season of Netflix's "Single's Inferno" has just dropped on Dec. 12.
As of the third episode, there are a total of 11 contestants that have appeared so far.
Here's what they said in their respective self introductions, and all the Instagram accounts we could find.
All mentions are in the order of appearance.
Kim Gyuri
- Joined in the hopes of finding someone who can get her heart racing
- Thinks of herself as a bright person who likes to laugh
- People’s first impression of her is that she’s cold, distant or shy because she’s cautious when approaching new people
- Wants to find someone who makes her smile every time she sees him
Choi Hyeseon
- Bright and outgoing personality, ball of sunshine, goofy
- Thinks she has a nice body and good proportions
- Likes masculine men
- Does weight training five times a week
- Guys ask for her number at the gym
Choi Minwoo
- Thinks he’s into older women
- Likes women who seem innocent, elegant, bright and cheerful
- Thinks his physique, height and shoulders are attractive
- Will do his best to win his ideal girl over if he meets her on "Single's Inferno"
Lee Jinseok
- Confident of his body as he works out diligently and takes good care of himself
- Most proud of his chest area
- Does weight training every day, and is confident of his physical strength
- People tell him he looks intimidating and indifferent
- They also tell him he looks cute when he smiles because it catches them off-guard
An Minyoung
- Joined in hopes of finding a guy who can make her heart race
- Says she's bright and bubbly
- People say she’s sweet
- Confident that she can use her charms on whoever she’s interested in
Lee Gwanhee
- Goes all-in in work and relationships, thinks the word “passionate” best describes him
- Confident that he can get the ladies to approach him first
- Thinks he’s attractive because he’s Lee Gwanhee
- Promises that “Single’s Inferno 3” will be better than the previous two seasons thanks to him
Son Wonik
- People say he’s an optimist and an honest person, often told he has a boyish charm
- Likes to try new things and have new experiences
- Goal is to find a good match in "Single's Inferno 3" to escape inferno
Yoon Habin
- Thinks his charm is his eyes – he’s been told by many that he has “innocent-looking eyes”
- Once he sets a goal he will not ever give up, likes to shake things up
Yoon Hajeong
- People assume she’s sly, and the type to use her charm to manipulate her boyfriend
- Says all the "sly stuff" disappears once she dates someone
- Always has at least one man fall for her no matter where she goes
- It can get tiring at times, but that’s how popular she is
- Doubt there will be any other female on the show who has a prettier smile than her
- Thinks everyone will be bewitched by her charm
Park Mingyu
- Competitive type, will go straight for the person he likes once he finds her
- Thinks his height and broad shoulders are attractive
- Has had multiple nicknames revolving around his shoulders
Yoo Sieun
- Been popular since she was young – both in school, and after she started working
- People tell her that she’s lovely, thinks it’s because she’s expressive and has a cute personality
Top photos from Yoo Sieun, Son Wonik, Choi Hyeseon & Lee Jinseok's respective Instagram accounts
