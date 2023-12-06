S’poreans share why booking trips at the last minute with their families have turned out to be amazing decisions

For some families, the fact that they have young children has not stopped them from occasionally deciding to book a last-minute flight to another country on a whim.

Such was the case with Leng Leng, whose initial plan for her family on Friday, Sep. 8, was to bring the children to Night Safari.

Instead, they found themselves on a flight to Penang in the evening, just hours after eating lunch at Jewel.

“The faces of the kids were priceless”

Speaking to Mothership, Leng Leng shared that she had been looking to travel with her family from Sep. 8 to 11.

“Bintan was originally our first choice (but) all ferries were booked up,” she said.

Leng Leng then decided that she would take her kids to Night Safari.

While having lunch at Jewel, she shared with her husband about how much fun she had with her girlfriends in Penang on an earlier trip.

Her husband then decided Leng Leng should show them around which prompted them to book a 9pm flight to Penang.

“The faces of the kids were priceless when I told them we are going on a plane to fly to Penang instead of the Night Safari,” she said.

They left Jewel to go home to pack, then returned to Changi Airport to fly out from Terminal 4.

Repeating the trip she did with her girlfriends

While in Penang, Leng Leng added that her family’s trip largely consisted of finding various cafes and restaurants serving great food and exploring Penang’s heritage.

This included visiting places such as Passion Heart cafe, which is famous for its cheesecakes, and the Cheong Fatt Tze Blue Mansion, a UNESCO boutique hotel.

Leng Leng added that the mansion in particular turned out to be a pleasant surprise with its calming environment, good maintenance, and tour which provided the history and context of the place.

When asked if she would do another impromptu trip with her family again, Leng Leng replied in the affirmative.

“This has left such a deep impression on my kids that they have asked for it again recently (during the Deepavali holiday period).”

Surprising the family with an impromptu trip to Bali

A similar sentiment was echoed by Christopher who shared with Mothership about how his first impromptu trip was a last-minute flight to Bali which he booked as a surprise for his family.

When asked about how the trip was inspired, Christopher replied that he had been away from his children due to multiple work trips and that he wanted to surprise them with an impromptu one.

Christopher clarified that he did inform his wife two days beforehand, however, about his intention to do so if he managed to clear his work and she agreed to it.

He added that he bought his family tickets on Dec. 17 at 3:30am, for a flight 12 hours later at 3:30pm.

Christopher then told his children that the family would be going to Jewel to “play” and that the luggage they were bringing along was for a “friend”.

It was only when they reached the airport that Christopher sprung the surprise on his children, to their amazement.

“Once we reached the airport, I told them we were going (to) Bali. They only had their t-shirts, pants and sandals as I had packed everything else for them.”

“Beyond spending time with just my kids, it was also a test to see how 'in the moment' one can be. When you plan everything at work, this unplanned experience was definitely welcoming,” he added.

While in Bali, Christopher shared that he hung out with a friend working there who showed him various “hidden gems” such as Pererenan Beach, a black sand beach which is “quieter” compared to Canggu.

Christopher added that while he would definitely do such trips again, expectations for such trips should be kept low.

The destination should also be somewhere that is familiar enough, especially where children are involved, but still has plenty of new places to explore, he said.

Destinations in Southeast Asia are great for last-minute getaways

In fact, as long as the destination is within Southeast Asia, a spontaneous trip is always on the cards.

This was the opinion of Daras, who shared that his last impromptu trip was to Kuala Lumpur for two days in March 2023 for the birthday of a cousin he had not seen in a while.

According to Daras, he booked tickets for a 10:30pm AirAsia flight together with another cousin at 1am.

“After we booked, both of us were quite excited,” he said.

While in Kuala Lumpur, Daras shared that he headed to a banana leaf restaurant called Sri Nirwana in Bangsar, which is “relatively unknown” to tourists.

“The food was too good,” he added.

Top left photo courtesy of Christopher, right photo courtesy of Daras