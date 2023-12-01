Back

S'pore gets air con weather around 25°C due to torrential rain

'Cause nothin' lasts forever, even cold November rain.

Winnie Li | December 01, 2023, 01:09 AM

Residents of Singapore can go to bed without turning on their air conditioners on Nov. 30 night.

This is because the temperature in Singapore has fallen to around or under 25°C as of 11:27pm on Thursday, thanks to the rain that started in the afternoon.

According to Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the lowest temperature, 24.1°C, was observed in Jurong West at 12am.

Screenshot via Meteorological Service Singapore

Additionally, the temperature at Changi also dropped 0.9°C within an hour's time, from 25.6°C at 10:22pm to 24.7°C at 11:27pm.

Screenshot via Meteorological Service Singapore

The rainfall at Changi was also the heaviest in Singapore from 10:40pm to 11:40pm, accumulating to 33.4mm.

Screenshot via Meteorological Service Singapore

Heavy rain alert issued

At around 10pm on Nov. 30, the national water agency PUB issued an alert stating that heavy rain was expected over southern, western, and eastern areas of Singapore from 10:30pm on Nov. 30 to midnight.

Approximately an hour later, PUB said that the heavy rain had eased.

Singapore in inter-monsoon period

In its fortnightly forecast for the first half of November 2023, MSS noted that November is climatologically one of the wettest months for Singapore.

This is because Singapore is in the midst of the inter-monsoon period, during which the predominantly light and variable winds, coupled with strong daytime heating of land areas, are conducive to the development of localised and intense thunderstorms.

Just three days ago, some parts of Jurong experienced flash floods due to the heavy rain on Nov. 28 afternoon.

A video circulating online showed that water was overflowing the streets along Boon Lay Avenue near River Valley High School to the point that car tires were almost completely covered by water.

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng/Mothership

