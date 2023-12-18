S'pore Airlines non-stop flights to London’s Gatwick Airport to start in June 2024

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and London’s Gatwick Airport in June 2024.

The new SQ310 service will operate five times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, pending regulatory approval.

The first flight is scheduled to depart Singapore for Gatwick Airport on June 21, 2024, at 11:55pm, SIA said on Dec. 18.

The flight will utilise the Airbus A350-900 aircraft featuring 253 seats in three cabin classes: 42 seats in Business Class, 24 seats in Premium Economy Class, and 187 seats in Economy Class.

Tickets will be progressively made available for sale through the various distribution channels from Dec. 19.

The total number of flights to London will go up to 33 weekly services from the current 28.

There are currently four daily services to London’s Heathrow Airport.

The return flight SQ309 from Gatwick Airport will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the first flight departing on June 22, 2024 at 10:15am local time.

The flight will arrive in Singapore on June 23, 2024 at 6:20am, giving customers options to connect to SIA and Scoot flights to destinations across South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, SIA added.

The number of European destinations in the SIA network will increase to 14 as a result of the new SQ310 service.

SIA also flies to Manchester Airport five times a week.

