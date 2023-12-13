SHINee to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Mar. 2, 2024

K-Pop group SHINee will be performing in Singapore on Mar. 2, 2024, as part of their "SHINee World VI [Perfect Illumination]" tour.
SHINee WORLD VI［PERFECT ILLUMINATION］in ASIA💎— SHINee (@SHINee) December 13, 2023
📍03.02(SAT) SINGAPORE
📍03.16(SAT) HONG KONG
FB: https://t.co/gBFcgm7UJf
IG: https://t.co/kV7lzr8Ddk
TW: https://t.co/Z0sPXqMZP1#SHINee #샤이니 #SHINeeWORLD_VI#PERFECT_ILLUMINATION#SHINee_WORLD_VI_inSG… pic.twitter.com/Lvrb1xuEHB
As part of their concert tour, they have performed in Seoul in June, and Saitama in October.
After Singapore, they will perform in Hong Kong on Mar. 16.
The band's last performance here was in November 2017, as part of Shilla Duty Free's "Shilla Beauty Concert".
SHINee celebrated their 15th anniversary this May, and are known for tracks such as "Ring Ding Dong", "Replay" and "Hard".
Ticket details have yet to be announced.
Top photos from SM Entertainment
