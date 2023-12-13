Back

SHINee to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Mar. 2, 2024

SHINee's back.

Lee Wei Lin | December 13, 2023, 01:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

K-Pop group SHINee will be performing in Singapore on Mar. 2, 2024, as part of their "SHINee World VI [Perfect Illumination]" tour.

As part of their concert tour, they have performed in Seoul in June, and Saitama in October.

After Singapore, they will perform in Hong Kong on Mar. 16.

The band's last performance here was in November 2017, as part of Shilla Duty Free's "Shilla Beauty Concert".

SHINee celebrated their 15th anniversary this May, and are known for tracks such as "Ring Ding Dong", "Replay" and "Hard".

Ticket details have yet to be announced.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from SM Entertainment

S'porean woman, 50, charged with causing death of husband, 62, with knife during AMK void deck scuffle

She asked for bail to pay her final respects to her husband but was denied.

December 13, 2023, 06:07 PM

Spend S$100 at Royce’ & win a trip to Hokkaido, Japan

Royce' chocolate + Japan = Core memory unlocked.

December 13, 2023, 05:45 PM

Some Johor Causeway checkpoint bus zone counters & e-gates to close for upgrading from Dec. 15

Closed for upgrading works.

December 13, 2023, 05:31 PM

'Stand on the side of humanity': Halimah Yacob on rising death toll in Gaza

The former president shared her thoughts.

December 13, 2023, 04:34 PM

Anwar splits 2 ministries into 4 to tackle communications, digital, energy transition & sustainability issues

Two ministries good, four ministries better?

December 13, 2023, 04:07 PM

S’porean, 47, quits job at Apple & now rescues animals for a living after volunteering with Acres

He loves snakes.

December 13, 2023, 03:13 PM

S’pore teen, 14, admits to impregnating girl, 15, instigating her to bury stillborn

He claimed it was difficult to buy protection due to his young age.

December 13, 2023, 02:33 PM

Prepare tissue paper: Aussie hunks lose their shirts & pants in R18 show at RWS on Dec. 17

Thirsty.

December 13, 2023, 11:57 AM

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher dies at 61

Rest in peace, Velvet Thunder.

December 13, 2023, 11:05 AM

S'pore bus company offering S$5,000/month starting pay for bus drivers, S$10,000 sign-on bonus

They hope to entice more young people to join the bus industry.

December 13, 2023, 10:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.