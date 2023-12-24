Shanmugam warns public of Instagram scam account impersonating him

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam has warned the public not to be tricked by a scam account on Instagram which was impersonating him.

Shanmugam made the announcement in a Facebook post on Dec. 22, and reposted it to his Instagram page as well.

He indicated that the scam account was under the following name: @kshanmugam__private_page.

As of Dec. 24, the account has been taken down from Instagram.

Ignore any messages received from this account: Shanmugam

Shanmugam wrote that the fraudulent account had been impersonating him to connect with followers, and someone informed him about it.

He advised anyone who has received any notifications from this scam account to ignore them and report the account.

"Remember to stay safe, and always double check online sources," he concluded in his post.

In response to Shanmugam's Instagram post, a user flagged up another account, k.shanmugam927, as a potential fraudulent account.

The account is unverified and its description contains an incomplete sentence.

Only verified social media users should be allowed to share content: Tan Kin Lian

Ex-presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian also commented on Shanmugam's Facebook post to weigh in on the matter.

He suggested that laws should be passed to ensure that social media accounts must be verified before they are allowed to share videos or other content.

"This will deal with the spread of fake content," Tan added.

Not the first time

Shanmugam is no stranger to being impersonated online.

In March 2019, Shanmugam wrote that residents had informed him of various fake Facebook and Instagram accounts impersonating him.

He indicated that his colleagues in parliament had been similarly impersonated online.

"Maintaining one account per social media platform already requires time and effort. I can't imagine how anyone could handle multiple accounts, much less fake ones," Shanmugam had written.

He also urged the public to stay vigilant and refrain from giving out bank account numbers or personal information to anyone they don't know.

