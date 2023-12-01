2 self-radicalised S'poreans, aged 51 & 60, released from ISA detention for showing good progress

Two self-radicalised Singaporeans were released from detention in July 2023 under the Internal Security Act (ISA), as they had shown good progress in their rehabilitation, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Nov. 30.

The two released from detention were Singaporeans Suderman bin Samikin, 51, and Mustafa bin Sultan Ali, 60.

They were released after being assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention.

Suderman bin Samikin joined a pro-ISIS Facebook group in 2014

Suderman bin Samikin was detained in July 2019 under the ISA as he was a "staunch supporter" of the terrorist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and had intentions to make his way to Syria to join the group.

A former delivery assistant, Suderman joined a pro-ISIS Facebook group in April 2014, where he actively sought advice on how to join the Islamic State.

He became acquainted with foreign pro-ISIS elements through the Facebook group, and was prepared to help two of them who wanted to visit Singapore to purchase tactical apparel.

However, the visit did not materialise.

Suderman also offered one of the contacts financial assistance to fight in Syria.

The duo, in turn, invited Suderman to join an overseas pro-ISIS group in which they were involved.

Suderman was in prison for drug consumption from July 2014 to June 2019, where he continued to have intentions to join ISIS.

He was arrested under the ISA upon his release.

Mustafa bin Sultan Ali planned to cross into Syria from the Turkish border

Mustafa bin Sultan Ali was detained in June 2015 under the ISA after he planned to cross into Syria from the Turkish border as an attempt to join ISIS.

He had travelled to a regional country in late May 2015 in hopes of hiding his tracks, from where he boarded a flight to Turkey.

However, he was detained by local authorities in Turkey and was deported back to Singapore in June 2015.

Mustafa had planned to participate in armed violence by fighting alongside ISIS, and was also prepared to carry out ISIS-directed terrorist attacks against Western establishments in Singapore, according to a 2015 Ministry of Home Affairs statement.

Released on restriction orders

Both Suderman and Mustafa were released on restriction orders (ROs).

An individual issued with a RO must abide by several conditions and restrictions.

For instance, without the approval of the director of ISD, they cannot access the internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute, contribute to any publication.

They are also not permitted to change their residence or employment, or travel out of Singapore, without the approval of the director of ISD.

The approval of the director of ISD is needed to hold office in, or be a member of any organisation, association or group.

Expiration of restriction orders for four other Singaporeans

ROs issued to four other Singaporeans were allowed to lapse upon their expiry as they had shown good progress in rehabilitation.

Mohamed Fairuz bin Junaidi, 43, had considered travelling to Syria to join ISIS.

He was issued a RO in March 2019 and his RO was allowed to lapse in March 2023.

Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, 28, was detained in June 2017 for supporting ISIS and was prepared to undergo training and engage in armed combat with the terrorist group in Syria.

She was given a RO in June 2019, and her RO was allowed to lapse in June 2023.

Amiruddin bin Sawir, 60, was detained in August 2015 after being involved in the armed conflict in Yemen when he was studying there between 2013 and 2015.

He was released on a RO in August 2017, and his RO was allowed to lapse in August 2023.

Abu Thalha bin Samad, 32, was detained in September 2017 as a former Jemaah Islamiyah member following his deportation from a regional country. He was issued a RO in September 2019, and his RO was allowed to lapse in September 2023.

Top image via Google Maps