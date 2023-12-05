Scoot flight from S'pore to Manila: Passengers reportedly beat up rowdy Australian man

A fight took place on board a Scoot flight from Singapore to Manila on Dec. 1 that left at least one passenger bloodied in the face.

Filipino authorities restrained and escorted one passenger, reportedly an Australian, off the plane when the aircraft landed in the Philippines.

Videos of the physical exchange have since been circulating online.

One other passenger who was apparently filming and involved in the altercation, but appeared unscathed, asked: “Why he make me do him like this man?”

The Australian was recorded saying in response, “You were right”, as he was escorted off the plane.

This was presumably in reaction to the American man’s threats of physical retribution.

Scoot told multiple news outlets that the incident occurred on flight TR396 from Singapore to Manila.

Scoot said the passenger who was restrained was denied entry into the Philippines and was returned to Perth on Dec. 2, 2023.

What happened

The West Australian reported that the Australian man travelled from Perth, had a layover in Singapore, and was going to Manilla.

The man had allegedly demanded drinks from the Scoot cabin crew en route to Singapore and hurled insults at other passengers.

A fellow passenger, on the same two legs of the journey to Singapore, said the Australian man had been on a verbal tirade for “hours”.

An in-flight announcement informing passengers to remain seated was made when the man was hurling abuse at others and challenging a passenger who was filming.

The passenger told the Australian man several times to hit him.

The Australian man then struck the passenger in the face.

New footage viewed by news.com.au reportedly showed the Australian man hurling a slur at an American passenger.

The Australian man was purportedly filmed saying: “Come on, c**ksucker, we’ll have a one-on-one, hey?”

Other passengers intervened

The West Australian reported that several passengers intervened after the first fist was thrown.

Some of them kicked the disruptive passenger when he was on the ground.

The passengers and Scoot flight crew then reportedly zip-tied the man's arms and legs together.

They then waited for the authorities to escort him off the flight in Manila.

The Australian man appeared to have been bleeding from the nose.

