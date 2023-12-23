Ryde to take no commission from drivers from Jan. 2, 2024

Ryde will be scrapping commission fees for drivers starting Jan. 2, 2024.

It is currently charging its drivers a "below-market-rate" commission of 10 per cent.

Will not take commission from drivers until end-2024

The homegrown ride-hailing and carpooling platform announced this on Dec. 22, 2023, stating that the move highlights its "unwavering commitment to supporting the driver community and building a fairer platform for both drivers and riders".

It will also set a "new standard for the driver community" and introduce the "lowest-cost option for private-hire and taxi drivers".

Ryde said it expects the move to increase its drivers' take-home pay, motivate them on the platform, and improve the overall rider experience.

According to the platform's website, Ryde will not be receiving commission from its drivers until the end of 2024.

Updated tier-based platform fee structure

Ryde will also update its fee structure for riders.

It is currently charging a flat S$0.50 platform fee.

From Jan. 2, 2024 onwards, riders whose fares are S$18 and below will be charged a S$0.55 platform fee, including Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Those whose fares are above S$18 will be charged S$0.76, after GST.

Riders who are not paying by cash will be charged an additional 1.90 per cent transaction fee, on top of the S$0.24 platform fee, both of which have included GST.

These charges apply to all services except RydeTAXI.

