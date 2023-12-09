Back

RWS fined S$2.25 million for not performing checks when collecting cash of S$5,000 or more

The non-compliant transactions were revealed when RWS was directed to do a review of certain patrons’ activities.

Zi Shan Kow | December 09, 2023, 11:31 AM

Events

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has been fined S$2.25 million for failing to conduct customer due diligence checks.

Failed to perform checks

Casino operators are required to perform customer due diligence checks when they receive a cash deposit of S$5,000 or more into a patron’s deposit account.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) said in a Dec. 8 press release that these checks are required under the Casino Control Act and the Casino Control (Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing) Regulations.

In this case, RWS failed to establish the identity of the third party depositors.

It did not record the requisite identifying information, nor verify these identities using reliable and independent sources as required.

CNA reported that the S$2.25 million fine is the biggest penalty that GRA has imposed on a casino operator to date.

Review revealed non-compliant transactions

In 2020, GRA instructed casino operators RWS and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) to conduct a review of certain patrons’ activities.

RWS then discovered that some transactions were non-compliant, and reported them to GRA.

GRA conducted further investigations, which revealed that RWS failed to conduct these checks for certain transactions between December 2016 and December 2019.

GRA noted that RWS had a framework and controls in place to adhere to the guidelines, but systemic failures in certain controls lead to their failure to detect the non-compliances.

It added that RWS took prompt action to improve its processes and engaged an independent party to review their standard operating procedures when the non-compliances were detected.

"RWS has also undertaken a review of its corporate culture, with a view to strengthening its internal controls and corporate governance," stated GRA.

Cancelled special employee licence

In addition to the fine, GRA has cancelled the special employee licence for one of the employees involved in the breaches.

GRA issues casino special employee licences to individuals who work in casino-related functions or make decisions on casino operations.

It is also conducting further investigations to assess the culpability of the other special employees involved.

"GRA takes a serious view of such lapses and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against errant casino operators. GRA will continue to exercise tight supervision over the operators’ compliance with our regulatory requirements," wrote the regulator.

Top images via Google Maps/乔舒华

