Actress Rui En reveals that she has developed Deep Vein Thrombosis

The condition had caused her to miss faith-based platform Hai Hao Ma's Christmas celebration concert.

Ruth Chai | December 10, 2023, 06:32 PM

Singaporean artiste Rui En revealed that she has developed Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) in an Instagram post on Dec. 10.

The condition caused her to miss faith-based platform Hai Hao Ma's Christmas celebration concert, where she was slated to appear alongside celebrities such as Felicia Chin, Chew Chor Meng, Huang Kuo-lun, Annette Lee and Charlie Goh at Suntec Convention Centre.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rui En (@wilderseas29)

"My right arm started swelling and mottling with bruising on Friday night," the actress wrote.

After rushing to the hospital, Rui En said that she underwent a flurry of checks and scans, including an ultrasound, an angiogram, a CT scan and had her blood drawn.

The checks revealed that she had developed Deep Vein Thrombosis in the vein behind the clavicle.

The blood clot had cut off blood flow to the arm, resulting in the swelling and bruising.

"Apparently, this in the upper body is rare," she added.

"To all the peeps going to Suntec, you have no idea how much my heart breaks and how disappointed I am that I won't be able to be there," she said, adding that doctors advised against her appearance at the event.

Rui En added that DVT "does not typically afford the luxury of warning signs".

"Which means perhaps I should or would be dead. Which means divine intervention. Which means maybe this will be the testimony after all," she wrote.

She ended off the post by assuring fans that she is feeling fine and urged fans to enjoy the concert on her behalf.

What is DVT?

According to SingHealth, DVT is a blood clot that forms in a vein deep in the body, which may interfere with circulation.

Most deep vein clots occur in the leg or thigh but can also occur in the other parts of the body.

If the clot breaks off and travels through bloodstream to lodge in the lungs, it may cause pulmonary embolism, a serious condition that may cause death.

Of those that suffer from DVT, only about half develop symptoms, which include swelling, pain or tenderness, and changes in skin colour or redness.

Top photo via wilderseas29/Instagram 

