Spend S$100 at Royce’ & win a trip to Hokkaido, Japan

A core memory of my childhood was going to the Royce' chocolate shop in the airport in Japan.

I was probably around five or six years old when my parents took me on a trip to Japan.

I don’t remember much, but for some reason, I remember that Royce' chocolate shop at Chitose airport.

I recall being enamored by the variety of chocolates, wrapped in sleek, multicolored packaging.

I also remember trying Royce' signature chocolate-coated potato chips for the first time. If you haven’t tried it, it’s life-changingly good.

Okay, maybe it was the novelty of being in Japan.

But one thing’s for sure, Royce' knows their chocolate.

Lucky draw

Indulging in some Royce' chocolate this year might just win you a trip for two to Hokkaido, Japan.

The trip will include a paid admission to visit the newly opened Royce' CACAO & CHOCOLATE TOWN located in Tobetsu Town, Hokkaido.

The winners will be able to enjoy the “Farm to Bar” journey from cacao cultivation to chocolate production via a tour of Royce’ museum.

Customers can get a lucky draw chance per S$100 spent at any Royce' outlet from Dec. 8 to 24 to qualify for the lucky draw promotion.

Lucky dip

From Dec. 18 to 20, the first 30 customers at any Royce' outlet to spend a minimum of S$200 within a single receipt can participate in a Sure Win Lucky Dip.

Prizes include any Bar Chocolate (usual price S$9), S$10 Royce' Gift Card and any box of Nama Chocolate (usual price S$17).

Chocolatey Christmas

Royce' will also offer a selection of festive Christmas products:

Happy Selection (S$31)

The fun and cute Christmas tin houses an assortment of popular chocolates, including Pure Chocolate in a specially designed Christmas wrapper to Royce' R Chocolate.

Pure Chocolate (S$18)

Wrapped individually in adorable Christmas designs, rich cacao “Milk” and “Creamy White” chocolate create an indulgent experience.

Christmas Cookies (S$19.50)

These very cute Christmas cookies are chocolate-coated on one side and imprinted with Christmas patterns on the other.

Party Treats (S$29)

Inspired by Christmas crackers, these party treats make a great gift for friends and family alike, and this little box is packed with sweet treats.

Nama Chocolate (S$17)

Royce’ signature “Au Lait” and “Mild Milk” Nama Chocolate will also be sold with exclusive Christmas packaging.

Their award-winning “Au lait” aromatic milk chocolate made from fresh Hokkaido cream with a touch of Cherry Marnier liquor will be packaged in a Christmas edition box featuring a snowflake design.

Looking for a liquor free option?

Royce’ “Mild Milk” has a rich, milky texture and a luxurious caramel aftertaste. It comes in a limited-edition Christmas designed box.

