Ubi eatery has rosti burgers with grilled chicken, fish & more from S$10.80

Yum.

Alfie Kwa | December 25, 2023, 12:42 PM

This might be the best thing you hear today if you love rosti and burgers.

Food menu

Atelier GMDC X SEAL in Ubi, offers roffle (a fusion of rosti and waffle), soft serve ice cream, coffee, and teas.

The eatery's roffle, which is essentially a rosti burger, comes in a stack of sour cream, cheese, scrambled eggs, and a meat of your choice: chicken, fish, beef and lamb.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sealsg (@seal.sg)

A roffle starts from S$10.80.

There's also the rosti dinner that comes with a waffle, rosti, coleslaw and grilled meat from S$11.80 to S$13.80.

Drinks and dessert

They sell their teas and coffees in a sealed bottle, which looks similar to an aluminium can.

There's a selection of teas from oolong teas to green teas, with some unique flavours like melon oolong and strawberry champagne green tea for S$6.

They also have your go-to coffee orders like an americano (S$5.50), cappuccino (S$6.50)  and latte (S$6.50).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lynette & JJ (@yumyums_sg)

You can also purchase their signature seal ice cream (S$6.50) or their signature seal yogurt (S$7.50).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sealsg (@seal.sg)

They also have ice cream and yogurt shakes as well.

Atelier GMDC x SEAL

Address: 71 Ubi Crescent #01-01, Excalibur Centre, Singapore 408571

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm, daily.

Top photos from seal.sg/IG. 

