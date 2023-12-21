Rescued S'pore dog Caleb, 7, has Christmas wish to find forever home

A dog named Caleb is looking for a new home.

Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) recently announced on social media that the 7-year-old canine was up for adoption.

SOSD is a local, volunteer-run organisation that helps rescue and re-home stray dogs in Singapore.

Background

The smiley Caleb is described as "affectionate" and was previously owned since puppyhood.

As time went by however, the animal found himself becoming "less of a priority".

According to SOSD, there were instances where the dog was spotted wandering the streets on his own.

Someone came across the roaming pet and handed him over to SOSD.

SOSD told Mothership that according to their investigations, Caleb had not been properly licensed by his owner.

Caleb's owner revealed that he had been renting out his place since the beginning of the year, and claimed that he couldn't control other people in the house intentionally letting the dog out.

He agreed it was best to surrender Caleb so that the dog could find a family that is able to provide the love and attention he deserves.

A gentle soul

The recent addition to SOSD's shelter is said to be people-oriented.

"Caleb lights up when anyone enters his enclosure at the shelter, standing by the gate with anticipation for a visit," wrote the organisation.

He is also fairly active for his age, and faces no issues with being touched or leashed for a walk.

The dog looks forward to each walk, and his excitement to explore the world may lead him to be a little "tuggish" on the leash at times, but his love for the environment and people around him is infectious.

"As a [dog] who has never been to a shelter, the unfamiliar environment can be stressful for him," SOSD said.

Caleb is also HDB-approved.

Certain local mixed-breed dogs, called Singapore Specials, are allowed to be housed in HDB flats, according to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Caring for Singapore Specials

Singapore Special is the term commonly used to refer to local street dogs descended from a unique mix of various breeds.

"Bringing home a Singapore Special has become more challenging than some years ago, due to some traits in our recent rescues that require extra care, patience and precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all parties," stated SOSD.

The organisation often struggles to match suitable dogs with potential adopters.

"Many Singapore Specials take a bit of time to get comfortable with strangers, and some might be more fearful of humans in general. It takes compassion, patience and a change of mindset to accept dogs who aren't as friendly and affectionate towards humans. Adopters should also be extra careful not to lose them while taking them on walks, as they might be more skittish and easily spooked by things in the environment."

As such, new prospective owners may benefit from pre-adoption training before they are ready to take in a dog.

However, Caleb "doesn't really fall within that category", said SOSD who explained that the dog is "quite confident and comfortable with strangers".

If you're interested in adopting Caleb, you can sign up here.

Top photos via SOSD/Facebook