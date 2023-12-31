Back

Rodent in Boon Lay hangs on to moving car for dear life

But falls off after the driver hit the brakes.

Belmont Lay | December 31, 2023, 10:31 AM

This is a scene straight out of "Mission Impossible", but featuring a small furry creature: A rodent was seen hanging on to the side of a moving car in Singapore for its dear life, as it appeared to look for a way to get off.

It did managed to get off the car eventually, albeit not safely.

Driver filmed rodent

A video of the incident, shot by the driver while driving, found its way online on Dec. 30.

The car was at Boon Lay Avenue.

As seen in the clip, the rodent, which appeared to be a rat, could be seen scurrying up and down the tiny ledge by the driver's window as there was enough room to accommodate the animal's slender frame.

The window was fully up at that point so there was no way the rodent could have entered the vehicle.

At one point, it even sought refuge briefly by the side-view mirror.

The ears of the rodent could be seen fluttering in the wind as it stayed on the moving car.

It was not known how fast the car was going.

Hit the brake

Mid-way through the clip, the driver could be heard off-camera saying: "Not only are there cockroaches in the car, there is a rodent now."

Hatching a plan to get rid of the rodent, the driver said: "When the car is moving it still wouldn't fall off."

"If I jam the brake, will it fall off?"

The driver then tapped the brakes momentarily but abruptly, and the rodent fell off.

He said: "It really fell off."

The camera then panned to the driver's dashboard and it showed he was driving at about 30kmh at that point.

Reactions

Reactions to the video were mixed.

Some found the scene humorous, while others thought that the driver was cruel.

A number of those who did not find the video amusing said the driver could have stopped by the road for a few seconds to allow the rodent to get off safely before driving off.

