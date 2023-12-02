Back

S'pore weather: 1st half of Dec. 2023 will be rainy

Looks like cold November rain is going to last.

Winnie Li | December 02, 2023, 11:56 AM

If you have been enjoying the aircon weather brought by the rain this year-end season, we have some good news to share.

The current wet weather is likely to continue in the first fortnight of December 2023, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Dec. 1.

Residents of Singapore can expect thundery showers over parts of the island on most afternoons.

On a few days, the showers may extend into the night.

The total rainfall for the first half of December 2023 is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

34°C days still possible

Although thundery showers are expected on most days during the first half of December 2023, the daily maximum temperature may reach around 34°C on a few days.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

Above average rainfall in second half of November 2023

In the second fortnight of November 2023, thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

On a few days, the showers also extended into the night.

Specifically, on Nov. 21, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many parts of Singapore in the afternoon.

The daily total rainfall of 128.8mm recorded at Bedok was the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of the month.

However, the second half of November 2023 was generally warm, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 33°C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.3°C was recorded at Clementi on Nov. 17, 2023.

