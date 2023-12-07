Back

Dead mice in food prep area: Proofer Bakery fined S$3,000 for hygiene lapses

The bakery's business was suspended from October 2021 to January 2022.

Matthias Ang | December 07, 2023, 05:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Proofer Bakery was fined S$3,000 in court on Dec. 6, 2023, for food safety lapses under the Sale of Food (Non-Retail Food Business) Regulations.

Decomposed mouse found in storage area for raw ingredients

The fine follows an inspection of its 171 Kampong Ampat premises by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) earlier on Oct. 26, 2021, which revealed that there was a massive pest infestation in the food preparation areas and food delivery trucks.

According to a press release by SFA, officers found dead mice on the floor in the food preparation area.

One photo showed a dead mouse that was found in the dough processing room.

Source: Photo via SFA

Another photo showed a decomposed mouse that was found in the the storage area for raw ingredients.

Decomposed mouse found in storage area for raw ingredients. Source: Photo via SFA

In addition, several lapses relating to poor maintenance of the premises and equipment were observed.

Source: Photo via SFA

Source: Photo via SFA

Business suspended from October 2021 to January 2022

SFA added that in the interest of public health, it suspended the food business operations of Proofer Bakery from Oct. 26, 2021 to Jan. 25, 2022.

As a precautionary measure, it directed the company to recall the various food products at Proofer Bakery’s 16 retail outlets on Oct. 26, 2021.

SFA also directed Proofer Bakery to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises.

The suspension was lifted on Jan. 26, 2022, after Proofer Bakery had rectified the lapses and taken necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises.

SFA said, "Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."

The agency added that it will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements.

Offenders are liable for a fine of up to S$5,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine not exceeding S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Top photos via SFA

Mutual 30-day visa-free entry travel arrangement between S'pore & China to start in early 2024

The timeline.

December 07, 2023, 04:22 PM

AirAsia's Tony Fernandes flies with SIA, claims 'no seat' available on his own company's flights

"Hehehe."

December 07, 2023, 04:13 PM

Cat beats 1st place marathoner to finishing line to 'steal' win

A purr-fect form.

December 07, 2023, 03:32 PM

2 men hold 2 umbrellas to shelter JJ Lin from heavy rain outside ArtScience Museum

Lin was there to attend the grand opening of Miracle Coffee's flagship store at the museum.

December 07, 2023, 03:19 PM

Motorcyclist & pillion crash into back of stationary lorry at Yishun Dam

The motorcycle did not slow down.

December 07, 2023, 02:39 PM

S'pore woman asks for S$100 in street interview, shares that she left S$20,000 job to start a business

When probed further, the woman left her job to start her own business.

December 07, 2023, 02:13 PM

Kim Jong Un wipes away tears at National Conference of Mothers

Kim was at North Korea's fifth national conference for mothers, with the last iteration in 2012.

December 07, 2023, 01:28 PM

Motorcyclist rear-ends lorry along TPE & triggers chain reaction, 2 sent to hospital

One after another.

December 07, 2023, 01:05 PM

Super friendly Teban Gardens cat dies, residents grieve, share memories of his silly antics

The cat was known to be affectionate.

December 07, 2023, 12:13 PM

S'pore & China to establish mutual 30-day visa-free entry travel arrangement: Lawrence Wong

An announcement during the JCBC.

December 07, 2023, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.