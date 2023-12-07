Dead mice in food prep area: Proofer Bakery fined S$3,000 for hygiene lapses

Proofer Bakery was fined S$3,000 in court on Dec. 6, 2023, for food safety lapses under the Sale of Food (Non-Retail Food Business) Regulations.

Decomposed mouse found in storage area for raw ingredients

The fine follows an inspection of its 171 Kampong Ampat premises by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) earlier on Oct. 26, 2021, which revealed that there was a massive pest infestation in the food preparation areas and food delivery trucks.

According to a press release by SFA, officers found dead mice on the floor in the food preparation area.

One photo showed a dead mouse that was found in the dough processing room.

Another photo showed a decomposed mouse that was found in the the storage area for raw ingredients.

In addition, several lapses relating to poor maintenance of the premises and equipment were observed.

Business suspended from October 2021 to January 2022

SFA added that in the interest of public health, it suspended the food business operations of Proofer Bakery from Oct. 26, 2021 to Jan. 25, 2022.

As a precautionary measure, it directed the company to recall the various food products at Proofer Bakery’s 16 retail outlets on Oct. 26, 2021.

SFA also directed Proofer Bakery to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises.

The suspension was lifted on Jan. 26, 2022, after Proofer Bakery had rectified the lapses and taken necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises.

SFA said, "Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."

The agency added that it will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements.

Offenders are liable for a fine of up to S$5,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine not exceeding S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Top photos via SFA