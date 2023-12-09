Back

Japanese cookie brand Press Butter Sand opens in S'pore, prices from S$22.50

About double the price of what you'd get it at in Japan.

Lee Wei Lin | December 09, 2023, 06:07 PM

Those familiar with Japan would probably have heard of Press Butter Sand, a butter "sandwich" cookie brand — a square cookie slightly larger than the other, arguably more popular Japanese cookie Shiroi Koibito.

The biggest difference, however, lies in what's inside.

Press Butter Sand's classic cookies are filled with Hokkaido buttercream and butter caramel, and look something like this:

Photo from Press Butter Sand

Now available in Singapore

Those craving the cookie can now get their hands on it in Singapore, as it has opened its first standalone store at Takashimaya's basement two.

Photo by Livia Soh

Here's what you can get there:

Original (S$22.50 for five pieces, S$37.80 for nine pieces & S$60 for 15 pieces)

Photo by Livia Soh

Matcha/Chocolate (S$24 for five pieces, S$40.50 for nine pieces)

Photo by Livia Soh

Higher prices compared to Japan

In comparison, prices in Japan are significantly cheaper, according to the brand's online store.

The original version is priced at 1,107 yen for five pieces — about S$10.25, based on Dec. 9 exchange rates.

Similarly, the matcha and chocolate flavours are available at 1,296 yen (S$12) and 1,404 yen (S$13) respectively.

The Japan online store also has other options not available in Singapore, such as rum and raisin, along with strawberry chocolate.

Photo by Press Butter Sand

Photo by Press Butter Sand

Press Butter Sand Singapore

Address: Takashimaya Food Hall, Basement 2, 391A Orchard Road, Singapore 238873

Opening hours: 10am - 10pm, daily

Top photos by Press Butter Sand & Livia Soh

