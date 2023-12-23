Back

Car in drain at Whampoa reportedly an unmarked police vehicle, 2 people taken to hospital

A 63-year-old car driver is assisting in investigations.

Matthias Ang | December 23, 2023, 06:32 PM

A car which ended up in a drain at Whampoa drive is reportedly an unmarked police car.

According to The Straits Timesthe police car had an accident with a motorcycle.

Two people were also taken to hospital following the accident, ST reported.

Videos and photos of the car were uploaded onto social media, which showed the back of the car sticking out of the drain after it crashed through the fencing.

Its bonnet also appeared to have been dented.

Two car passengers taken to hospital

In response to ST, the police said they had been alerted to the accident at about 5pm on Dec. 20.

Two female car passengers, aged 21 and 66, were conveyed in a conscious state to a hospital.

A 63-year-old car driver is also assisting in investigations.

In addition, a 36-year-old motorcyclist suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

Top left photo via Roads.sg/Facebook, right image by Raven Qiu via Complaint Singapore

