Video of police car & black car both reversing & proceeding to crash into each other resurfaces on TikTok

A 2019 video showing a police car in Singapore managing to avoid a collision with another vehicle only to end up in an accident anyways has gone viral — this time on TikTok.

The incident was caught on a car's dashboard camera and reposted onto TikTok by user @watever0001 on Nov. 30.

The video was originally shared to Facebook on Sep. 28, 2019.

Sticky situation

In the video, the police car can be seen entering a yellow box on the road behind a large lorry; it appeared to be exiting the car park of the McDonald's at West Coast Park.

It was about to take a left turn onto the first lane of West Coast Highway and waited for a few motorcycles to pass by before it did so.

Just as it was about to make the turn, a black car suddenly emerged from the right though the vehicles were able to avoid a collision.

Both cars stalled for a moment and started to reverse in order to get out of the sticky situation.

However, both cars started to move forwards at the same time, and collided into each other once more, albeit more heavily this time.

The car recording the incident can then be seen moving backwards and away from the altercation, turning onto the third lane.

