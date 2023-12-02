PM Lee Hsien Loong & Vivian Balakrishnan write condolence letters to Henry Kissinger's wife

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan issued letters of condolence to Nancy Kissinger, the wife of the recently deceased former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who died at age 100.

Both PM Lee and Vivian said on Dec. 1 that they, as well as PM Lee's wife Ho Cheng, were deeply saddened to learn of Kissinger's passing.

Peerless diplomat and true statesman

PM Lee said Kissinger would be "warmly remembered by many around the world", and that he was a "peerless diplomat, true statesman, and visionary of his time".

Kissinger served with conviction and pragmatism, he said, and was convinced that the United States had a vital responsibility to maintain global peace and stability, and acted on this conviction.

The Singapore leader's statement echoed the sentiments of his social media post the day earlier, which touted the U.S. extraction from the Vietnam war as one of Kissinger's major accomplishments, as well as rapprochement with China.

PM Lee added that Kissinger deeply felt the need to protect U.S. credibility and its global influence, and he refused to simply abandon America's South Vietnamese ally.

While his actions were “bitterly criticised”, it bought the non-communist countries of Southeast Asia precious time to build up political, economic, and military strength, as well as to organise themselves into Asean.

PM Lee wrote: “By the time South Vietnam fell in 1975 and then the Vietnamese invaded Cambodia in 1978, the Asean members were much better able to deal with the security threats.”

PM Lee also paid tribute to nearly half-century-long friendship between Kissinger and his father Lee Kuan Yew.

He said he was deeply touched by Kissinger's decision to travel to Singapore in March 2015 to attend his father's state funeral, and the moving eulogy he delivered in New York shortly thereafter.

Lee Kuan Yew was the first prime minister of Singapore.

PM Lee also said he had the privilege of knowing Kissinger personally, staying at his home in Connecticut in 2007, as well as benefiting greatly from Kissinger's counsel, wisdom, and curiosity about the world.

He recalled the last meeting between him and Kissinger in April 2022, where the conversation lasted more than an hour and touched on the latest international developments, including artificial intelligence.

Kissinger was able to continue to offer “insightful perspectives and wise counsel” even into his final few months.

PM Lee wrote:

“This was a life well lived, and it was my great honour and good fortune to have known him.”

Indelibly changed the global world order

Vivian described Kissinger as an intellectual giant, whose tireless diplomatic efforts helped reshape the world.

Referring to Kissinger as the architect of many policies that indelibly changed the global world order, including the establishment of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and the People's Republic of China, the foreign minister said these policies have allowed countries the time and space to develop and prosper, and prove that open economies, globalisation, and economic integration can uplift societies.

As a long-standing friend and ardent supporter of Singapore, Vivian said Singapore benefited from Kissinger's conviction in the need for a strong U.S. presence in Southeast Asia, which translated into stability and prosperity for the region.

Vivian added that he had the privilege of meeting Kissinger several times over the years, and that conversations with him were always the highlight of his visits to New York City .

He said Kissinger never shied away from new challenges, and conversations, always delving into the pressing questions of the day, such as artificial intelligence, nuclear nonproliferation, and climate change, which was to try and ensure the safety and well-being of humanity.

Kissinger was and will “continue to be an inspiration and mentor for many of us”, Vivian said..

Related stories

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook & Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook