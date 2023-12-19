Back

PM Lee on leave from Dec. 19 to 31, Teo Chee Hean & Lawrence Wong to be Acting PM during separate periods

Prior to going on leave, PM Lee was in Japan from Dec. 15-18.

Khine Zin Htet | December 19, 2023, 05:55 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave from Dec. 19 to 31, 2023.

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Dec. 18 said that Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister from Dec. 19 to 26, 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will then take over as the Acting PM from Dec. 27 to 31, 2023.

PM Lee also announced his break on his Facebook page, saying that he will be on leave till the end of the year.

He attached a picture of Hibiya Park, Tokyo and added that he will update should he "come across anything interesting".

Was in Japan for Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit

PM Lee was in Japan from Dec. 15-18 to attend the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit to commemorate the golden jubilee of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the association, the PMO said on Dec. 14.

PM Lee also met Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Dec. 16, making it their fifth meeting in two years.

Both PMs welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation to establish the first green and digital shipping corridor between both countries.

