PM Lee meets Japan PM Fumio Kishida for 5th time in 2 years

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Dec. 16, 2023.

This was their fifth meeting in two years, PM Lee wrote in his Instagram post.

PM Lee was in Tokyo, Japan, to attend the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit to commemorate the golden jubilee of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the association, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Dec. 14.

1st green & digital shipping corridor with Japan to be established

Both PMs welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation to establish the first green and digital shipping corridor between both countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced.

Under the memorandum, Singapore’s ports are expected to work together with six of Japan’s ports in Kawasaki, Kobe, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo, and Yokohama.

This corridor would allow both countries to develop standards and best shipping practices to decarbonise and digitalise the maritime industry.

Both countries aim to embark on pilot projects and trials for alternative marine fuels with zero or near-zero carbon emissions.

On digitalisation, both countries are expected to create digital solutions to streamline port clearance processes.

60th anniversary of S’pore-Japan diplomatic relations in 2026

PM Lee and Kishida reaffirmed the “longstanding and excellent” relations between Singapore and Japan, according to MFA.

With both countries being “strong economic partners”, PM Lee and MFA said the two leaders discussed expanding and deepening their countries’ bilateral cooperation.

The cooperation includes their "mutual interest" in "forward-looking" areas such as the future economy, digitalisation, sustainability and energy, and climate and food domains.

2026 would be a “major milestone” for both countries when they celebrate their 60 years of diplomatic relations in three years, PM Lee added.

PM Lee expressed that Singapore looked forward to commemorating its friendship with Japan.

He also recalled having a “good discussion” with Kishida on the bilateral cooperation between both countries, as well as key regional and global developments.

Both leaders also emphasised the importance of upholding a rules-based international order and the principles enshrined in the United Nations charter, MFA added.

Celebrating 50 years of Asean-Japan ties

Thanking Kishida for hosting the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit, PM Lee said that he looked forward to working closely with him to implement the Asean-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Earlier this year, in September 2023, Asean and Japan upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During their meeting on Dec. 16, MFA reported that both PM Lee and Kishida welcomed the upgraded relations.

They also agreed that the partnership would strengthen the relationship between both sides and allow regional challenges to be jointly addressed.

At the summit from Dec. 16 to 18, Asean and Japan will celebrate their 50 years of ties since 1973 when the ASEAN-Japan Dialogue Partnership began, MFA reported in another press release on Dec. 14.

They would also be expected to discuss further cooperation in emerging areas such as the digital and green economies.

Met 5 times in 2 years

PM Lee previously met with Kishida in May this year and hosted the leader for lunch while he was transiting in Singapore.

Last year, both leaders met in September 2022 when PM Lee visited Japan to attend former Japan PM Abe Shinzo's state funeral.

In June 2022, Kishida made an official visit to Singapore, where a new orchid hybrid was named after him.

PM Lee met Kishida in person for the first time in May 2022 since Kishida became Japan’s leader in late 2021.

