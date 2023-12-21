Back

Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing not random, related to 'ongoing dispute': Teo Chee Hean

The police said the parties involved are known to each other and "not on friendly terms".

Julia Yee | December 21, 2023, 12:23 AM

The slashing that took place at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Dec. 20 was not a random act of violence, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean in a Facebook post.

Teo is also a Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris - Punggol GRC.

The incident had taken place at Block 734 Pasir Ris Street 72 at about 4:50pm, and left four people injured.

At around 11pm the same day, Teo wrote in his post that the incident was "not random".

"It is believed that it may be related to an ongoing dispute between the parties involved in the incident. There were four injured persons — three victims and one suspect. All four are in hospital and currently assessed to be stable. The suspect is believed to have acted alone."

Attacker and victims known to each other but "not on friendly terms"

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a man, 53, and two women, 53 and 55, were conveyed to the hospital conscious.

The police told media that a 61-year-old man was also sent to the hospital, and was later arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

They also said that the parties are known to each other and "not on friendly terms".

Top images via Lianhe Zaobao and Mothership reader

