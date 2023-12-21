Back

Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing: Man, 61, charged with attempted murder of man, 46

He was charged in a hospital.

Khine Zin Htet | December 21, 2023, 04:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The 61-year-old man who was arrested after a slashing at Pasir Ris West Plaza has now been charged with attempted murder on Dec. 21, 2023.

According to court documents, Loh Chye Hoe allegedly used a cleaver to slash Wong Tai Huong, 46, a few times on Dec. 20 at around 4:50pm at the mall, reported The Straits Times.

ST said he was charged in a hospital.

The chopper has been seized as a case exhibit, according to CNA.

Four were injured

The police arrived at the scene outside the handphone shop Royal Regent on Wednesday afternoon and found a 46-year-old man and two women, aged 53 and 55, conscious with slash wounds.

All three were subsequently taken to the hospital.

The 61-year-old man was also found with injuries and taken semi-conscious to the hospital.

He was arrested at the scene for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, Loh can be jailed for life and caned, jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

Those aged 50 years and above cannot be sentenced to caning.

Related stories

Top image via Mothership

Rescued S'pore dog Caleb, 7, has Christmas wish to find forever home

The goodest boy.

December 21, 2023, 04:27 PM

Car smeared with faeces in Lavender, similar note found on faeces-smeared car in Aljunied a month ago

They might be done by the same person.

December 21, 2023, 04:00 PM

4 suspects, aged 15-41, involved in attempt to kidnap S'porean boy in JB arrested

The youngest suspect is 15 years old.

December 21, 2023, 03:42 PM

Changi Airport Terminal 2 to have new landside hotel by 2027

It will be Changi Airport's third landside hotel.

December 21, 2023, 03:18 PM

Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing: Alleged attacker & victim said to operate handphone shops at Loyang Point

The alleged attack was said to have quite a few arguments with one of the victims in the past.

December 21, 2023, 01:45 PM

S'pore vet, 74, spent S$93,000 to clone beloved dog that died in 2021

"I made a promise to Khan that we’ll meet again."

December 21, 2023, 12:30 PM

S'pore woman orders S$2,850 porcelain tile for renovations, contractors leave it at roadside for 3 days

The firm said it was "standard practice" to leave such construction items by the roadside for recollection.

December 21, 2023, 12:25 PM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2023 lauded as 'Best Race' of season by international motorsport community

No, it's not because Red Bull didn't win.

December 21, 2023, 10:59 AM

Cyclist, 45, killed in hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway, driver, 33, arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 21, 2023, 10:51 AM

Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing not random, related to 'ongoing dispute': Teo Chee Hean

The police said the parties involved are known to each other and "not on friendly terms".

December 21, 2023, 12:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.