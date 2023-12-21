Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing: Man, 61, charged with attempted murder of man, 46

The 61-year-old man who was arrested after a slashing at Pasir Ris West Plaza has now been charged with attempted murder on Dec. 21, 2023.

According to court documents, Loh Chye Hoe allegedly used a cleaver to slash Wong Tai Huong, 46, a few times on Dec. 20 at around 4:50pm at the mall, reported The Straits Times.

ST said he was charged in a hospital.

The chopper has been seized as a case exhibit, according to CNA.

Four were injured

The police arrived at the scene outside the handphone shop Royal Regent on Wednesday afternoon and found a 46-year-old man and two women, aged 53 and 55, conscious with slash wounds.

All three were subsequently taken to the hospital.

The 61-year-old man was also found with injuries and taken semi-conscious to the hospital.

He was arrested at the scene for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, Loh can be jailed for life and caned, jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

Those aged 50 years and above cannot be sentenced to caning.

Top image via Mothership