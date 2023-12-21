Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing: Alleged attacker & victim said to operate handphone shops at Loyang Point

Following the slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Dec. 20, 2023, Senior Minister and Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Teo Chee Hean visited the neighbourhood mall at around noon the next day.

He checked on the workers and residents at the neighbourhood shopping mall, telling people to "take care" following the incident. The visit lasted more than half an hour.

Teo also provided a prompt update on Facebook the previous night, assuring that the incident was not a random case.

Attacker and victim both operate handphone shops at Loyang Point

Mothership spoke to some shop occupants at Pasir Ris West Plaza, and one said that the 61-year-old male alleged attacker came from Loyang Point.

The person, who wanted to stay anonymous, said that one of the victims, who operates the handphone shop Royal Regent at Pasir Ris West Plaza, had another outlet at Loyang Point next to the handphone shop owned by the attacker.

The unhappiness between both parties likely accumulated for some time before the attack, the person told Mothership.

They also claimed that this was not the first time people in the Royal Regent had disagreements with others.

Around a month ago, the store owner of Royal Regent quarrelled with a cleaner at Pasir Ris West Plaza, the person told Mothership.

Shop occupants said that they quarrel with people so often that whenever there is noise in the area, people will speculate it comes from the shop.

Mothership also understands from the occupants that Royal Regent has been operating at Pasir Ris West Plaza for more than 10 years.

Chinese media Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reporter who went down to Loyang Point said that the attacker's shop was closed on Dec. 21, the day after the slashing incident.

Shin Min also reported that the attacker opened the shop at Loyang Point four to five years ago.

People Shin Min spoke to said there were two big fights between the parties in the past two to three years at Loyang Point.

A recent argument happened in July or August and the police were alerted back then.

