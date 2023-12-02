OCBC sues Su Baolin for more than S$19.7 million: S'pore's largest money laundering case

The Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) has filed a claim against Su Baolin, one of the suspects arrested in Singapore's S$2.8 billion money laundering case.

The bank is seeking more than S$19.7 million in owed fees from Su, and has also filed a court order to seize his mortgaged Sentosa Cove property, Bloomberg and The Business Times (BT) reported.

Su, a Cambodian passport holder, is one of the 10 China-born individuals arrested during an island-wide raid in August 2023 for their suspected involvement in Singapore's largest money laundering case.

More than S$99 million of assets under Su's and his wife's names have been seized and frozen following the Aug. 15 arrest, Bloomberg reported.

He is currently facing two charges for forging bank documents in order to cheat two other banks, Citibank and Standard Chartered, according to BT.

OCBC lawsuit

OCBC ordered Su to repay a housing loan worth S$19.5 million with interest, and another S$220,570 in credit card fees, according to Bloomberg.

OCBC also applied for a court order to take possession of 69 Ocean Drive, Su's villa at Sentosa Cove, which enjoys unobstructed sea views, BT reported.

Su had bought the property in March 2021 for slightly over S$39.33 million from tycoon Lim Chin Huat.

Court documents showed that he had paid for the Sentosa Cove property with a housing loan and two credit cards.

It has since been placed under a prohibition of disposal order, which means it cannot be sold.

Bloomberg reported that the suit took three attempts before it was delivered to Su.

No one had answered the intercom at his mailing address the first two times.

The raid

The Singapore Police Force initially seized more than S$1 billion worth of properties, cars, luxury goods and other assets in the Aug. 15 raid.

Authorities conducted later seizures as part of operations relating to the case.

The total value of the seized assets is reportedly more than S$2.8 billion, as of Dec. 1, BT reported.

Prohibition of disposal orders were also placed on 152 properties seized in the money laundering case, with eight of these located in Sentosa Cove.

The 10 arrested suspects are allegedly linked to a transnational money laundering syndicate residing in Singapore, with sources claiming to local Chinese media that they are part of a gang hailing from Fujian, China.

Reportedly, they were colloquially known as the "Fujian Gang", and said to be infamous for their ostentatious lifestyles, such as splurging millions at "premium nightclubs".

Su's current status

Su is in remand and does not have representation listed for a hearing on Dec. 1, BT reported.

His Nov. 15 bail review was adjourned on the basis of health concerns.

Previously, the court heard he had a "serious heart condition" and was at high risk of contracting cancer.

His bail review has been postponed to Dec. 15.

Top image from OCBC Bank on Google/ picture of Su from Shin Min Daily News.