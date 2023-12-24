Explosion at nickel processing plant in Sulawesi, Indonesia kills 13 & injures 38

An explosion at a nickel processing plant killed at least 13 people and injured 38 in Sulawesi, eastern Indonesia on Dec. 24.

At around 5:30am, the explosion occurred at a plant owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in the Morowali Industrial Park, CNA reported.

A park official said that repair work was being done on a furnace when a flammable liquid ignited.

The blast caused nearby oxygen tanks to explode as well.

The fire was successfully extinguished at 9:10am, Reuters reported.

Dedy Kurniawan, a spokesperson for Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park said that the explosion claimed 13 lives.

Eight Indonesians and five foreign workers, who were all Chinese nationals, were killed.

Another 38 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, and are currently receiving medical attention. In total, 51 people were affected by the accident.

Graphic footage of the aftermath of the explosion on X/Twitter shows workers hauling the injured onto the back of a white truck.

Their bodies looked to be covered in ashes and injuries.

Behind, plumes of smoke emit from a still-burning factory.

The firm that runs the industrial park said it was "deeply saddened by this disaster, particularly for the families affected", and added that the remains of several identified victims had been flown home.

Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's biggest nickel producer and China's biggest stainless steelmaker, holds a majority stake in Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel.

Morowali Industrial Park is also majority-owned by Tsingshan, along with local partner Bintang Delapan.

Most of Indonesia's Nickel reserves are located in the islands of Sulawesi and Halmehera.

The country has the largest annual production and reserves of nickel in the world.

Nickel is a base metal used for the production of electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel.

