Back

Explosion at nickel processing plant in Sulawesi, Indonesia kills 13 & injures 38

The accident happened at a plant owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in the Morowali Industrial Park.

Ruth Chai | December 24, 2023, 06:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An explosion at a nickel processing plant killed at least 13 people and injured 38 in Sulawesi, eastern Indonesia on Dec. 24.

At around 5:30am, the explosion occurred at a plant owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in the Morowali Industrial Park, CNA reported.

A park official said that repair work was being done on a furnace when a flammable liquid ignited.

The blast caused nearby oxygen tanks to explode as well.

The fire was successfully extinguished at 9:10am, Reuters reported.

Dedy Kurniawan, a spokesperson for Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park said that the explosion claimed 13 lives.

Eight Indonesians and five foreign workers, who were all Chinese nationals, were killed.

Another 38 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, and are currently receiving medical attention. In total, 51 people were affected by the accident.

Graphic footage of the aftermath of the explosion on X/Twitter shows workers hauling the injured onto the back of a white truck.

Their bodies looked to be covered in ashes and injuries.

Behind, plumes of smoke emit from a still-burning factory.

The firm that runs the industrial park said it was "deeply saddened by this disaster, particularly for the families affected", and added that the remains of several identified victims had been flown home.

Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's biggest nickel producer and China's biggest stainless steelmaker, holds a majority stake in Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel.

Morowali Industrial Park is also majority-owned by Tsingshan, along with local partner Bintang Delapan.

Most of Indonesia's Nickel reserves are located in the islands of Sulawesi and Halmehera.

The country has the largest annual production and reserves of nickel in the world.

Nickel is a base metal used for the production of electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel.

Top photo via jatamnas/X

M'sian firefighters save cat from drowning during Penang rescue operation for girl, 17

"Abang bomba" saving the day.

December 24, 2023, 04:13 PM

Firsthand: I can't get a tattoo if it has no meaning, others disagree that it even needs one

Is it bad if a tattoo has no meaning whatsoever?

December 24, 2023, 04:11 PM

Blackpink's Jennie establishes new label ODDATELIER

She will conduct her individual activities under ODDATELIER, and group activities under YG Entertainment.

December 24, 2023, 03:05 PM

M'sian girl, 17, falls off Penang bridge after failing driving test, rescued 2 days later

She swam over to a nearby mangrove tree and called for help.

December 24, 2023, 02:22 PM

S'porean socialite Jamie Chua reveals Sentosa Cove home via house tour video

Fancy.

December 24, 2023, 12:52 PM

Shanmugam warns public of Instagram scam account impersonating him

The account has since been taken down from Instagram.

December 24, 2023, 11:54 AM

S'pore delivery rider gives a lift to tourist late for his cruise from side of road

"Wow, I became a taxi," Sharil quipped.

December 24, 2023, 10:37 AM

BlueSG customers left frustrated after they can't end their rentals, CEO 'sincerely apologises to those affected'

A few customers also shared their disappointing experiences with BlueSG's customer service on the matter.

December 23, 2023, 11:13 PM

New Year's countdown fireworks at 7 heartland locations in S'pore

More pew pews.

December 23, 2023, 07:54 PM

Man, 28, who drove against traffic & allegedly hit 2 vehicles along TPE did another hit-&-run at Lentor

Investigations are ongoing.

December 23, 2023, 07:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.