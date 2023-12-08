S'pore National Orchid Garden offering free admission until Jan. 1, 2024

Like flowers but find them too expensive?

You can get your flower fix this holiday season by checking out the National Orchid Garden, which is having a free admission promotion until Jan. 1, 2024.

Entry will be free for Singaporeans, permanent residents, local students, work permit holders, and dependant pass holders.

Visitors will have to show their identification card upon entry.

More about National Orchid Garden

The nation's premier orchid garden, situated in the heart of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, has over 1,000 species of orchids and 2,000 hybrids on display.

Here's a sample of what you can expect:

You can also watch a video tour of the garden here:

Orchids named after famous people

Perhaps most famously, the garden has a tradition since 1956 of honouring visiting dignitaries by naming selected orchid hybrids after them.

More than 200 orchids have been named in this tradition, and serves as a way to improve Singapore's bilateral ties with other nations.

Individuals with flowers named after them include current US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, Barrack and Michelle Obama, China's Xi Jinping and Princess Diana.

One of the most recent dignitaries to be conferred this honour was Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, during his visit in June 2022.

National Orchid Garden

Address: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569

Operating hours: 8.30am to 6pm daily (last entry at 6pm)

Related articles:

Top image from NParks on Facebook.