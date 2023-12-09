Back

Kind S'poreans donate tissue paper to clean up spilled kopi on MRT train

Faith in humanity slightly restored.

Julia Yee | December 09, 2023, 07:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A glimpse of humanity was spotted on one of Singapore's MRT trains when someone dropped their serving of kopi mid-transit.

Mindful of the big spillage, passengers in the carriage chipped in to help clean up.

A video of what happened was uploaded onto TikTok.

 

@rika705 #anakrantau #singapur #foryoupage ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

Communal effort

This mess brought with it a silver lining.

A number of seated passengers were seen rummaging through their bags before pulling out packets of tissue paper.

Image via @rika705/TikTok

They then leaned forward to wipe up whatever parts of the liquid that they could reach.

Image via @rika705/TikTok

Gradually, more people joined in, some even giving up their coveted seats to squat on the floor to clean up the spillage.

The sad puddle of spilled kopi became the centre of a heartwarming huddle.

Image via @rika705/TikTok

The tissue paper — commonly associated with the "selfish" act of choping seats in Singapore — was turned into a sort of symbol for community and teamwork.

Kampung spirit

In the comment section, the TikTok user explained that someone was rushing when they spilled their beverage.

The commuters' compassion earn praised online, with many commenters applauding their generous spirit.

Comment on video

Comment on video

As this happened on a Singaporean train, just about everyone had tissue to spare.

Comment on video

Top images via @rika705/TikTok

M'sia police identify woman encased in cement in Klang house as Indian national

She was the girlfriend of a previous tenant.

December 09, 2023, 07:22 PM

Strides Premier trials free WiFi service for taxi passengers

50 vehicles are part of the six-month pilot programme.

December 09, 2023, 06:38 PM

Japanese cookie brand Press Butter Sand opens in S'pore, prices from S$22.50

About double the price of what you'd get it at in Japan.

December 09, 2023, 06:07 PM

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Hokkaido beach, residents collect to sell & eat

Authorities have urged people against doing so.

December 09, 2023, 05:25 PM

'I’m sorry, the baby is coming out': S'pore woman, 30, gives birth in Grab car en route to KKH

It was about a 40-minute drive from her Choa Chu Kang home to the hospital.

December 09, 2023, 04:31 PM

Woman & child seen washing shoes at water dispenser for pets at One Holland Village

Please don't.

December 09, 2023, 03:30 PM

AirAsia throws in-flight surprise party with DJ & glow sticks, baby wearing earmuffs joins in

Might have disrupted some plans to nap.

December 09, 2023, 02:21 PM

Firsthand: I spoke to an animal communicator after my dog died. It wasn’t what I expected.

An interesting interaction that I won't do again.

December 09, 2023, 02:01 PM

S'pore couple wins praise from Port Dickson cafe for helping to clear others' table after meal

"I hope this customer will always be blessed," the eatery wrote.

December 09, 2023, 01:42 PM

Street party, carnival rides, food markets & more along Orchard Road for the ultimate Christmas experience

Time to gather your family and friends.

December 09, 2023, 12:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.