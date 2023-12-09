Kind S'poreans donate tissue paper to clean up spilled kopi on MRT train

A glimpse of humanity was spotted on one of Singapore's MRT trains when someone dropped their serving of kopi mid-transit.

Mindful of the big spillage, passengers in the carriage chipped in to help clean up.

A video of what happened was uploaded onto TikTok.

Communal effort

This mess brought with it a silver lining.

A number of seated passengers were seen rummaging through their bags before pulling out packets of tissue paper.

They then leaned forward to wipe up whatever parts of the liquid that they could reach.

Gradually, more people joined in, some even giving up their coveted seats to squat on the floor to clean up the spillage.

The sad puddle of spilled kopi became the centre of a heartwarming huddle.

The tissue paper — commonly associated with the "selfish" act of choping seats in Singapore — was turned into a sort of symbol for community and teamwork.

Kampung spirit

In the comment section, the TikTok user explained that someone was rushing when they spilled their beverage.

The commuters' compassion earn praised online, with many commenters applauding their generous spirit.

As this happened on a Singaporean train, just about everyone had tissue to spare.

Top images via @rika705/TikTok