2 M'sian motorcyclists, 49 & 54, heading to S'pore for work killed by lorry near Tuas

The brakes of a lorry travelling to Singapore allegedly failed, causing a collision with a trailer, a bus and two motorcycles.

The lorry reportedly dragged two motorcyclists, pinning one of them underneath it.

The motorcyclists, aged 49 and 54 years old, suffered serious head and body wounds and died on the spot.

Crane to lift lorry, retrieve body

According to The Star, News Straits Times and China Press, the five-vehicle pile-up took place at a toll plaza near the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex Customs, Immigration and Quarantine in Johor Bahru (JB) at around 5:50am on Dec. 22, 2023.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said the initial investigation revealed that the lorry reportedly lost control, hit the trailer and bus, and crashed into the motorcycles after its brakes failed to work.

Everyone involved were reportedly heading to Singapore, where the two motorcyclists worked.

Malaysian firemen deployed to the scene enlisted the assistance of a passing crane to lift the lorry and retrieve the body of the motorcyclist who was pinned underneath.

The trailer driver, bus driver and the 29 bus passengers were unharmed, but the 45-year-old lorry driver reported having chest pain.

The motorcyclists' bodies, the lorry driver and the other individuals involved were all taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in JB.

Arrangements were made for the bus passengers to continue their journey to Singapore after they had been assessed.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief assistant commissioner Rahmat Ariffin said the lorry driver will be arrested to assist with investigations after he has been treated for his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

