Back

Monkey steals glove from M'sia traffic policeman, 'gives' it back after someone suggests 'asking nicely'

The monkey "gave back" the glove.

Keyla Supharta | December 19, 2023, 02:38 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A traffic policeman in Malaysia found himself in a pickle when his glove was taken by a monkey by the roadside.

The episode was captured on a video which was posted on the Facebook page "Dunia Haiwan" (Animal Planet) on Dec. 13.

"Police becomes victim"

The video showed the man, wearing a jacket marked "Police", throttling his motorcycle in an attempt to distract a monkey that had stolen his glove.

The camera then zoomed in to show the monkey resting on an advertisement board clutching onto said glove.

Gif via Dunia Haiwan/Facebook.

"Police becomes victim," a caption on the video wrote.

The cameraman, presumably a colleague of the policeman, could be heard trying to coax the monkey to return the glove from behind the camera.

"You, can you return the glove, please? Pity him, he needs to work," the voice said.

"People want to work [but] you take [his] glove," he chided while the monkey was checking out the glove.

"Ask for it nicely"

The voice could then be heard asking the policeman to "go and ask for [the glove] back [and to] ask for it nicely".

Shortly after, the monkey appeared to lose interest in the glove and threw it down to the ground.

Gif via Dunia Haiwan/Facebook.

"Thank you!" the cameraman said as the monkey moved on to the next object that caught his interest.

The policeman then retrieved his glove with a smile on his face.

You can watch the entire exchange here:

Reactions

The incident amused many Facebook users, with the video amassing 259k views at the time of writing.

Some viewers were glad that the policeman managed to get back his glove.

Image via Dunia Haiwan/Facebook.

One commenter cheekily suggested to "make a police report if such a case happens".

Image via Dunia Haiwan/Facebook.

Some commenters suggested doing a barter trade with the monkey, exchanging the glove with a banana or bread.

Image via Dunia Haiwan/Facebook.

What to do when encountering a monkey

According to NParks, it is important to remain calm and quiet if you encounter a monkey.

Members of the public are encouraged not to make sudden movements or make direct eye contact with it, as it might aggravate the monkey.

NParks also suggests not feeding the monkeys as it might draw them to human areas.

And if you happen to hold an object that is attracting the monkey, you are strongly suggested to either hide it or throw it away.

Top image via Dunia Haiwan/Facebook.

MAS issues directive on remittances to China after reports of S$13 million frozen

While using non-bank channels to remit money is not prohibited, "recent actions taken by PRC law enforcement agencies with respect to such channels have made them more risky."

December 19, 2023, 02:29 PM

News anchor Steve Lai leaves CNA after nearly 12 years, colleagues wish him the best

He is known for co-hosting CNA’s flagship morning show "Asia First".

December 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Christmas & New Year's Day long weekends: ICA

Enjoy the long weekends.

December 19, 2023, 01:10 PM

Jail for BMW driver who beat red light, causing death of sec school boy, 14, in Punggol

He has also been barred from holding or getting a driving license for 10 years after his release.

December 19, 2023, 12:48 PM

Man in Clementi confronts & films cat feeder, argues that feeding strays is illegal

The practice is not illegal, but some have concerns that irresponsible feeding might cause littering or increase the stray population.

December 19, 2023, 11:10 AM

S'pore renewable energy company investing over S$850 million to build battery plant in Japan

The company plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary as early as the first half of 2024.

December 19, 2023, 09:35 AM

Woman finds 'umbrella fishing hook' in frozen squid bought at Bukit Batok Sheng Siong

Sheng Siong apologised and refunded the customer.

December 18, 2023, 07:41 PM

S'pore Airlines non-stop flights to London’s Gatwick Airport to start in June 2024

Non-stop all the way to London.

December 18, 2023, 07:22 PM

Popular tourist spot 'Elephant Trunk Rock' in Taiwan loses its 'trunk'

Nature maketh, nature taketh.

December 18, 2023, 07:14 PM

3 women arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at Jurong East massage parlours

The police stepped in.

December 18, 2023, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.