No-holds-barred review: McDonald’s S’pore’s new Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese BBQ Chicken Bacon

For the longest time, McDonald's to me has been defined by the McSpicy.

While not a particularly hot take, I see the iconic chicken burger as the gold standard. It still is.

However, an emerging threat to its reign in my heart has been the return of the Quarter Pounder.

As part of a remaster for its classic beef burger line this year, the fast food chain introduced changes such as softer glazed buns, meltier cheese and juicier patties.

The result? I found myself gravitating towards the Quarter Pounder a lot more often, to the neglect of my first love.

To further add to my existential crisis, McDonald's has released a new Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese BBQ Chicken Bacon, as a limited-time only offering.

Here's my review on it:

Unboxing and first impressions

The Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese BBQ Chicken Bacon (from S$9.15 for ala carte; from S$11.20 for Extra Value Meal) is an extension of the classic Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The main differences are that the burger is topped with three slices of crispy chicken bacon, and slathered in BBQ sauce.

While I was initially doubtful about the difference the chicken bacon would make, I quickly appreciated the texture that it adds to the burger.

Fried till crispy, it provided a pleasant savoury crunch that goes well with the juicy 100 per cent beef patties.

A caveat though – some might find it a bit on the salty side.

The BBQ sauce, meanwhile, complements the chicken bacon with a distinctive sweetness and richness that worked well.

As someone who likes dipping fries in BBQ sauce, it was right up my alley.

In comparison, the regular variety comes with tangy tomato sauce for a more standard cheeseburger vibe.

If you find a double-patty to be a bit of a mouthful, it also comes in a single-patty version from S$7.55 (ala carte) and from S$9.45 (Extra Value Meal).

Those who simply have to end your meal with dessert can try the Salted Caramel McFlurry (from S$3.50).

This new rendition of the McFlurry boasts a pleasant caramel aftertaste with crunchy cone bits mixed in.

While I would have preferred the salty flavour to be slightly more distinct, those who don’t like their desserts so savoury would appreciate it.

Definitely kid-friendly too.

Final thoughts

Let's cut to the chase: the burger was honestly pretty addictive.

My biggest gripe with fast food burgers is that they can sometimes be a bit dry or jelak, especially in the double-patty varieties with all that beef.

This was not the case.

In fact, it was among the juicier burgers I've had at McDonald's through the years, with a balanced mix of flavours and textures.

And despite having a proper lunch before the tasting, I didn't find it a struggle to finish the burger.

It's definitely an item that will be on my radar when my Macs craving next hits me.

The Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese BBQ Chicken Bacon will be available at McDonald's outlets from Nov. 30, for a limited time only.

Other items to look out for

Another piece of good news for McDonald's fans is that some exclusive items released in November are still on the menu.

They are the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Frappé (from S$5 for Small; from S$5.45 for Medium ), White Peach Yoghurt Pie (S$1.80) and Crisscut Fries (from S$4.70 for Medium; from S$5.15 for Large).

You can purchase the above offerings at McDonald's stores islandwide, or order via their website.

This sponsored article by McDonald's Singapore made the writer seriously consider what his favourite Macs burger is.

Top image from Daniel Seow.